Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Oct. 11-17]

Amazon Prime Video

I Know What You Did Last Summer [Amazon Original]

After covering up a fatal accident, a group of friends is stalked by a brutal killer.

Based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel of the same name, I Know What You Did Last Summer was created by Sara Goodman (Preacher) and stars Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Brianne Tju (MTV’s Scream), Bill Heck (Locke & Key), Ezekiel Goodman (Rat Bastard) and Ashley Moore (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 15th, 2021 (first four episodes, new episodes every week)

Genre: Teen horror

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

Stream I Know What You Did Last Summer here.

Apple TV+

The Velvet Underground [Apple Original]

Director Todd Haynes (Carol) unpacks the legacy of the iconic rock band through exclusive interviews and archival footage.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: October 15th, 2021

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 2 hours

Stream The Velvet Underground here.

Crave

Canada’s Drag Race (Season 2) [Crave Original]

Another 12 drag queens compete for the title of “Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, Amanda Brugel and Traci Melchor are the regular judges, while one celebrity guest judge will join each week.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: October 14th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Reality

Runtime: 10 episodes (about one hour each)

Stream Canada’s Drag Race here.

Succession (Season 3)

In the third season of HBO’s critically-acclaimed drama, Logan Roy wages a bitter familial civil war against his rebellious son Kendall.

Succession was created by Jesse Armstrong (Fresh Meat) and features an ensemble cast that includes Brian Cox (Manhunter), Jeremy Strong (Masters of Sex), Hiam Abbass (Ramy) and Kieran Culkin (Igby Goes Down).

Crave release date: October 17th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Nine episodes (about one hour each)

Stream Succession here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

A group of cops pursues a Jigsaw copycat killer, only to get entangled in his sinister games.

Spiral was directed by Darren Lynn Bousman (Saw franchise) and stars Chris Rock (Everybody Hates Chris), Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale), Marisol Nichols (24) and Samuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction).

Original Canadian release date: May 14th, 2021 (theatres)

Crave release date: October 15th, 2021

Genre: Horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Stream Spiral here. Note that a $15.98/month Crave + Starz subscription is required.

Disney+

Just Beyond [Disney+ Original]

This horror-comedy anthology series features various stories inspired by R.L. Stine’s eponymous Boom! Studios graphic novels.

Just Beyond was created by Seth Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln, Vampire Hunter) and features an ensemble cast that includes McKenna Grace (I, Tonya), Gabriel Bateman (Annabelle), Lexi Underwood (Little Fires Everywhere) and Izabela Vidovic (The Fosters).

Disney+ Canada release date: October 13th, 2021

Genre: Horror-comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (24 to 32 minutes each)

Stream Just Beyond here.

Netflix

Bright: Samurai Soul [Netflix Original]

During the Edo period of Japan, a human ronin teams up with an orc to save an elf orphan.

A spin-off of the 2017 Will Smith film Bright, Samurai Soul was directed by Kyōhei Ishiguro (Your Lie in April) and features Mississauga, Ontario’s own Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) in the English dub and Yuki Nomura (Yakuza video game series) in the Japanese voiceover.

Netflix Canada release date: October 12th, 2021

Genre: Anime

Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Stream Bright: Samurai Soul here.

The Movies That Made Us (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

With Halloween and Christmas fast approaching, Netflix is offering a behind-the-scenes look at the making of several themed movies, including Halloween (1978), Aliens, Friday the 13th, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Elf.

Netflix Canada release date: October 12th, 2021

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (44 to 54 minutes each)

Stream The Movies That Made Us here.

You (Season 3) [Netflix Original]

After marrying Love and raising a baby with her in a new home, Joe’s efforts to live a normal domestic life are thwarted when the family reverts to its sinister dark habits.

Based on Caroline Kepnes’ novel of the same name, You was created by Sera Gamble (Supernatural) and Greg Berlanti (The CW’s “Arrowverse”) and stars Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl), Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House), Toronto-raised Scott Speedman (Felicity) and Michaela McManus (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

It’s worth noting that the series was just renewed for a fourth season.

Netflix Canada release date: October 15th, 2021

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Ten episodes (43 to 58 minutes each)

Stream You here.

