[Update: Twitch pulls stream] How to watch Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct on June 15

Nintendo’s big E3 Direct kicks off this afternoon. The roughly 40-minute show will be “focused on Nintendo Switch software, mostly releasing in 2021.”
If you’re interested in tuning into the E3 Direct, here’s what you need to know. First, it kicks off Tuesday, June 15th at 12pm ET/9am PT. Second, there
are two places is one place to watch it: YouTube. Third, Nintendo will follow the show with a three-hour ‘Treehouse Live,’ where it will demo some of the games it announces during the Direct.
Update 06/15/2021 at 11:45am: It looks like you won’t be able to watch Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct on Twitch. Nintendo tweeted from its official account that co-streaming the Direct wasn’t allowed. In response, Twitch said it would not air the event.
Nintendo tweeted from their official account that co-streaming today’s event is not allowed, differing from years past. While /twitchgaming has permission to air the show, we won’t be airing the event because all creators can’t co-stream. https://t.co/Cx7kNsIIdJ
— Twitch (@Twitch) June 15, 2021
Nintendo of Japan has also posted guidelines for streaming the Direct (via IGN), and stated it will prosecute anyone who breaks the rules. However, there is some confusion about whether the change applies to all regions or just Japan.
As for what to expect, well, Nintendo has a few anticipated announcements. There are rumours Nintendo plans to show off titles for its long-rumoured 4K Switch console. However, Nintendo did say the show would focus on “Nintendo Switch software,” so don’t expect the company to announce a Switch Pro or similar, more powerful console.
We could see an update to the untitled Breath of the Wild sequel, a new DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and potentially gameplay for the upcoming Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes.
Finally, Nintendo could show off some remastered games, such as the rumoured HD remake of Zelda games Wind Waker and Twilight Princess.
Of course, there could be other surprises at Nintendo’s E3 Direct. And, as with any speculation, we might not see any of the rumoured updates during the Direct. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.
For more about E3 2021, check out MobileSyrup’s round-up of everything E3 here.
