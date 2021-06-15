OnePlus brings another Nord phone to Canada

OnePlus is set to release another Nord phone on June 25th in Canada called the OnePlus Nord N200 5G.
This is a successor to last year’s N100 and brings some notable improvements to the handset, such as 5G, the Snapdragon 480 5G chipset and a huge 5,000 mAh battery.
The biggest plus of this phone is that it starts at $319, but it’s also rocking a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, 4GB of RAM, and a 13-megapixel main camera system.
The 5,000 mAh battery is another huge plus, and OnePlus has added in 18-watt fast charging, which should help the phone charge moderately quickly. It won’t be as lightning fast as the 65-watt charging in the OnePlus 9 Pro, but it should get the job done.
The Nord N200 5G also features 64GB of storage and will come in a dark ‘Blue Quantum’ colour. OnePlus is releasing the phone on Friday, June 25th, on its website.
It’s good that OnePlus hasn’t forgotten about Canada and is releasing this phone here. However, it’s still odd that the company hasn’t brought any of its upper-mid-range Nord smartphones like the new Nord CE to Canada, or even a new version of the N10 5G, which was slightly better than the N100.
Source: OnePlus
Comments