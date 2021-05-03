Volunteers create texting tool to help Ontarians find nearby vaccination sites

Two Toronto-based engineers have created a texting tool to help Ontarians find nearby vaccination clinics.
After seeing that a tool in the United States was allowing people to find nearby vaccination clinics through a text, Zain Manji and his friend Ashish Yelekar started developing a system for people in Ontario.
The two then had a texting system up and running within three hours.
In a tweet, Manji outlined that to use the system all you have to do is text +1 (833) 356-1683 with your postal code. You should then get an instant reply with information on nearby vaccination sites. The information includes the address and phone number of two to three sites near you.
Manji notes that the pair will soon create a system for other provinces in Canada as well.
Image credit: Flickr (Mark Burr)
