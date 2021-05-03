Get $100 off these top-rated noise-cancelling headphones with Best Buyâ€™s Top Deals this week

Bose might get all the attention in the world of noise-cancelling headphones, but Sonyâ€™s WH-1000XM4s are an industry favourite that have won raves from reviewers and customers alike.
And right now, theyâ€™re $100 off at just $399.99 at Best Buy Canada. Check them out, along with the rest of the retailers current top deals below:
Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $399.99 (save $100)
Sony WF-XB700 In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $30)
iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum for $1,199.99 (save $200)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4″ 32GB Android 10.0 Tablet for $289.99 (save $40)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ 128GB Android Tablet for $429.99 (save $50)
Acer Aspire 5 15.6″ Laptop for $669.99 (save $130)
Canon EOS M50 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm Lens Kit for $699.99 (save $100)
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 41mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor in Mystic Bronze for $399.99 (save $80)
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $189.99 (save $50)
Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking for $179.99 (save $50)
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop for $599.99 (save $100)
Samsung HW-Q60T 360-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $499.99 (save $62)
Acer 23.8″ FHD 75Hz 4ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $139.99 (save $60)
Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC for $599.99 (save $200)
KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $429.99 (save $170)
Ninja Nutri Ninja Auto-iQ Kitchen System for $219.99 (save $80)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Comments