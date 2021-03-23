The Source is offering great deals on Bluetooth speakers and more until March 31st

To help celebrate the arrival of spring, The Source is offering several solid deals in its latest weekly flyer.
Most of the deals last until the 31st, but some end slightly earlier. For instance, you can get a $25 gift card with the purchase of a Switch Lite, but only until March 24th.
Both of these UE speakers are great and I’ve reviewed them positively in the past, including the Wonderboom 2 and the UE Boom 3, stating that they’re both the perfect do-anything speakers.
They can even float if you drop them in water, making them a great buy for anyone that likes using a Bluetooth speaker at the cottage.
Below are all of The Source’s offers:
- UE Boom 3 – $179 (save $20)
- UE Wonderboom 2 – $99 (save $30)Â
- Fitbit sense – $349 (save $50)
- NHL 21 – $29 (save $50)
- Stars Jedi: Fallen Order – $29 (save $50)
You can check out the full flyer here.Â
Source: The Source
