Nintendo’s Switch Lite comes with free $25 gift card on Amazon Canada

If you’re looking for an incentive to purchase Nintendo’s Switch Lite, Amazon Canada is offering a decent deal.
If you purchase the Switch Lite from Amazon, you’ll also get a $25 gift card for the online retailer. This isn’t the most significant promotion ever, but Nintendo consoles and games rarely ever go on sale. The extra $25 could easily help you get a case or a high-quality glass screen protector.
This deal is available for the Switch Lite in ‘Grey,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘Turquoise’ and ‘Pink.’ According toÂ RedFlagDeals, the promotion is only available until March 25th.
Nintendo’s Switch Lite is smaller than the standard Switch and features a 5.5-inch display. That said, it doesn’t include detachable Joy-Cons and also can’t be docked and connected to a television like the regular Switch.
On Amazon Canada, the Switch Lite costs $259. For more on the Switch Lite, check out our review of the handheld.
Via: RedFlagDeals
