Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Mar. 1-7]

Amazon Prime Video
Coming 2 America [Amazon Original]
Akeem returns to America with Semmi to meet his long-lost son.
Coming 2 AmericaÂ was directed by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow) and features many actors reprising their roles from the original 1988 film, including Eddie Murphy (Akeem), Arsenio Hall (Semmi) and James Earl Jones as Jaffe. Wesley Snipes (Blade), Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) and KiKi Layne (The Old Guard) are new to the franchise.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: March 5th, 2021
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 48 percent (based on 116 reviews)
StreamÂ Coming 2 AmericaÂ here.
Crave
First Cow
A 19th-century American cook starts a business with a Chinese immigrant using the milk of a cow from a wealthy landowner.
First CowÂ was directed by Kelly Reichardt (Certain Women) and stars John Magaro (Orange is the New Black), Orion Lee (Informer), Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) and the late RenÃ© Auberjonois (Deep Space Nine) in one of his final roles.
Original theatrical release date: March 6th, 2020
Crave release date: March 5th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent (based on 167 reviews)
StreamÂ First CowÂ here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
There Is No “I” in Threesome
A long-distance couple tries out sexual experimentation.
The series was primarily filmed using phone cameras and video chats.
It’s worth noting thatÂ There Is No “I” In ThreesomeÂ is one of the originals from the U.S.-only HBO Max service that is available in Canada exclusively on Crave.
HBO Max/Crave release date: March 4th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 27 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (based on six reviews)
StreamÂ There Is No “I” In ThreesomeÂ here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
This week in Crave news:Â Bell has kicked off a limited-time promotion that offers 50 percent off three months of all of its Crave plans.
Disney+
Raya and the Last Dragon [Disney+ Original]
A lone warrior must track down the last surviving dragon in an effort to save the fractured people from a returning evil.
Raya and the Last Dragon was directed by Don Hall (Moana) and Carlos LÃ³pez Estrada (Blindspotting) and features the voices of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Awkwafina (The Farewell), Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel), Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) and Ottawa’s own Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).
Disney+ Canada release date: March 5th, 2021
Genre: Animated fantasy
Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent (based on 172 reviews)
StreamÂ Raya and the Last DragonÂ here. It’s important to note thatÂ RayaÂ isn’t available as a normal Disney+ title, however.
Instead, it’s being offered through ‘Premier Access,’ the premium program that Disney launched last year with the live-action MulanÂ remake, alongside a theatrical release. This means that you need to pay $34.99 on top of a Disney+ subscription to watch Raya.
Premier Access will be available until May 4th, after which time the film will become available for all Disney+ subscribers on June 4th at no additional cost.
Disney+ costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.
ICYMI:Â WandaVision‘s finale released on March 5th.
Netflix
Biggie: I Got a Story To Tell [Netflix Original]
This documentary uses rare footage and in-depth interview to chronicle the life of rapper The Notorious B.I.G.
Netflix Canada release date: March 1st, 2021
Genre: Music documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 37 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent (based on 23 reviews)
StreamÂ Biggie: I Got a Story to TellÂ here.
The Flash (Season 7)
With his speed dwindling, The Flash races against time to save Iris from the mirror dimension.
Notably, The Flash‘s seventh season includes episodes that were previously intended for the previous season but were left unfinished amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on the DC Comics character of the same name,Â The FlashÂ was created by “Arrowverse” architects Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Geoff Johns and stars Grant Gustin (Glee), Candice Patton (The Young and the Restless), Danielle Panabaker (Bones), Carlos Valdes (Jersey Boys) and Ottawa’s own Tom Cavanagh (Ed).
It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Vancouver.
Original TV broadcast date: March 2nd, 2021 (first episode)
Netflix Canada release date: March 4th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: Number of episodes TBA (around 43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ The FlashÂ here.
Moxie [Netflix Original]
Taking inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and a new friend, a shy teenager publishes an anonymous zine to call out sexism at her high school.
Based onÂ Jennifer Mathieu’s 2015 novel of the same name,Â Moxie was directed by Amy Poehler (Parks & Recreation) and stars Hadley Robinson (Little Women), Lauren Tsai (Legion), Patrick Schwarzennegger (Midnight Son), Sydney Park (The Walking Dead) and Poehler.
Netflix Canada release date: March 3rd, 2021
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 68 percent (based on 60 reviews)
StreamÂ MoxieÂ here.
Pacific Rim: The Black [Netflix Original]
When Kaiju attack Australia, two siblings venture out with a Jaeger to find their parents.
Based on Legendary’sÂ Pacific Rim franchise, The BlackÂ was developed by Craig Kyle (Thor: Ragnarok) and Greg Johnson (Ultimate Avengers) and features the voices of Gideon Emery (Teen Wolf), Erica Lindbeck (Persona 5) and Victoria, B.C.’s Calum Worthy (Austin & Ally).
Netflix Canada release date: March 4th, 2021
Genre: Anime
Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 68 percent (based on 60 reviews)
StreamÂ Pacific Rim: The BlackÂ here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
Image credit: Disney
