Twitter may release ‘undo send’ button for paying users

Twitter is working on a new ‘undo send’ timer for tweets, according to reverse app engineer Jane Manchun Wong.
The feature essentially gives users five seconds to withdraw a tweet they have sent. It appears that the feature works similarly to Gmail’s ‘undo’ feature.
A spokesperson for Twitter has confirmed to Reuters that the social media giant is testing the feature as part of its exploration of how it can implement subscriptions. The spokesperson stated that Twitter will be testing potential paid features.
Twitter is working on “Undo Send” timer for tweets pic.twitter.com/nS0kuijPK0
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 5, 2021
Although this feature would be quite helpful, it’s not the edit button that users have been requesting for years. It’s also unknown how many users would consider paying for the feature.
This comes as Twitter announced that it’s testing a new ‘Super Follows’ subscription feature to allow users to charge for tweets.
Super Follows allow users to get exclusive access to extra content, which could be tweets, deals, community groups or newsletters. The company essentially sees this new feature as a way for creators to receive direct financial support from their fans.
In a slide depicting the feature, Twitter displayed an example where users are charged $4.99 USD (roughly $6.27 CAD) per month to ‘Super Follow’ someone. It’s unknown how much the service will cost Canadian users.
It’s clear that Twitter is looking to implement features for paying users and it’ll be interesting to which ones the platform chooses to release.
Source: Jane Manchun Wong
Comments