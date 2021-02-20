No Apple event on March 16th according to Mark Gurman

Recent leaks have pointed to March 16th as the next Apple event, where the company will unveil new iPads and finally launch its long-rumoured AirTag Bluetooth tracking devices.
However, contrary to the leaks, reliable Bloomberg reporter and frequent Apple leaker Mark Gurman tweeted that there won’t be a March 16th event.
Gurman’s tweets come after another Twitter leaker, ‘@FrontTron,’ said that the March 16th date was “pretty much confirmed,” and we could expect to see a new iPad, iPad mini, AirTags and broader support for Apple Card. That tweet has since been removed.
MacRumors editor Joe Rossignol tweeted about the date, calling it “guesswork from two unreliable Twitter accounts.” Gurman piled on, writing, “Narrator: There won’t end up being one.”
A Twitter user responded asking about the AirTags, and Gurman followed up, stating that the “launch isn’t on the 16th.”
If you can trust anyone when it comes to Apple rumours, it’s Gurman. It’s a safe bet that there won’t be a March 16th event, although it’s certainly possible Apple could hold an event sometime next month.
Judging by the rumours, Apple has a bunch of stuff to announce, so I wouldn’t be surprised if it held an event soon. Just don’t expect it to happen on March 16th.
