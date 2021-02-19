Epic Games offering Absolute Drift and Rage 2 for free

Epic Games is offering two games for free until February 25th.
Absolute Drift, a car drifting game developed by Funselektor Labs, is now free. The title regularly costs $12.99, and is available on Windows and Mac.
Rage 2, published by Bethesda Software and developed by Avalanche Studios, features a fun animation style with tons of explosions, powers, guns and more.
Rage 2 regularly costs $79.99 and is available on Windows PCs.
You can grab both titles on the Epic Games Store. Next week’s free game is calledÂ Sunless Sea.Â
