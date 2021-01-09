Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Jan. 4-10]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, we’ll make note of any major films — as well as any other notable streaming service news — that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Shirley
Based on Susan Scarf Merrell’s novel of the same name, Shirley offers a largely fictionalized account of real-life novelist Shirley Jackson as she was writing her gothic novel Hangsaman.
Shirley was directed by Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline) and stars Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), Odessa Young (The Daughter) and Logan Lerman (Hunters).
Original release date: June 5th, 2020
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: January 7th, 2021
Genre: Biographical drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 87 percent (based on 233 reviews)
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.
A full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Apple TV+
Dickinson (Season 2) [Apple Original]
In the second season of Dickinson, Emily grapples with her obsession with fame.
A fictionalized take on famed poet Emily Dickinson, Dickinson was created by Alena Smith (The Affair) and stars Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit), Toby Huss (King of the Hill), Jane Krakowski (30 Rock) and Adrian Enscoe (Seeds).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: January 8th, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Biographical comedy-drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.
Crave
Tiger
Directed by Matthew Hamachek (Amanda Knox), the two-part documentary looks at the rise, fall and comeback of global golf icon Tiger Woods featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with those in Woods’ close circle.
Those interviewed in the series include Woods’ former caddy, his father Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel, and, breaking her silence for the first time, Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the centre of Woods’ sex scandal.
Crave release date: January 10th, 2021 at 9pm ET (first part, second part coming January 17th at 9pm ET)
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Two episodes (1 hour, 30 minutes total)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Two Weeks to Live
An oddball young woman ventures off her with mismatched brothers to find her father’s killer.
Two Weeks to Live was created by Gaby Hull (We Hunt Together) and stars Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones), Taheen Modak (Five Dates) and Mawaan Rizwan (Next of Kin).
Original TV broadcast run: September to October 2020 (Sky UK)
Crave release date: January 7th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday)
Genre: Dark comedy
Runtime: Six episodes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 75 percent (based on eight reviews)
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
A full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Disney+
Marvel Studios: Legends [Disney+ Original]
Prepare for @WandaVision by reliving Wanda Maximoff and Vision’s stories in Marvel Studios: Legends. The new series revisits the most iconic moments from the MCU, and the first two episodes are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EK01vAYOVf
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 8, 2021
This ongoing series serves as a recap of the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with each individual episode taking a deep dive into a specific character’s journey throughout the franchise’s various films.
The first two episodes are focused on Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Paul Bettany (Vision), right on time for the January 15th premiere of WandaVision, Marvel’s first Disney+ original series starring both characters.
Disney+ release date: January 8th, 2021 (first two episodes)
Genre: Superhero
Runtime: TBA (first two episodes seven to eight minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
A full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.
Netflix
History of Swear Words [Netflix Original]
Nicolas Cage (Adaptation) leads you through the history of curse words, with individual episodes dedicated to the likes of “f**k,” “sh*t,” “d**k” and “pu**y.”
Netflix Canada release date: January 5th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Six episodes (20 to 21 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent (based on 15 reviews)
Pieces of a Woman [Netflix Original]
After a heartbreaking home birth, a mourning mother tries to cope with her grief, all while fracturing her relationship with those around her.
Pieces of a Woman was directed by Kornél Mundruczó (White God) and stars Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), Shia LaBoeuf (Honey Boy), Maple Ridge, B.C.’s Molly Parker (Deadwood) and Sarah Snook (Steve Jobs).
Netflix Canada release date: January 7th, 2021
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 6 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 76 percent (based on 127 reviews)
Pretend It’s a City [Netflix Original]
Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese (The Departed) sits down with famed author Fran Lebowitz (Metropolitan Life).
Netflix Canada release date: January 8th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Seven episodes (26 to 31 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Surviving Death [Netflix Original]
Combining personal accounts and research, this docuseries aims to solve one of humanity’s longest-running questions: what happens after we die?
Surviving Death is based on the eponymous 2017 book by Leslie Kean.
Netflix Canada release date: January 6th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Six episodes (49 to 58 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
A full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
