Marvel confirms release schedules for several Disney+ shows, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Marvel has revealed more details about the future of its Disney+ original series.
Speaking to Collider, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked about what fans can expect from the Disney+ series in terms of runtimes.
In response, Feige noted that Marvel is “looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes.” Like most Disney+ original shows, including The Mandalorian, these series will follow a weekly release structure.
For instance, WandaVision — Marvel’s first Disney+ show set for a two-episode premiere on January 15th — will run for nine episodes, taking it into early March. Additionally, Feige noted that She-Hulk — starring Regina’s own Tatiana Maslany — will consist of ten 30-minute episodes when it premieres next year.
“Because it’s streaming, it’s Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that,” Feige explained to Collider.
On the longer end, said Feige, lies The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (premiering March 19th, 2021) and Loki (TBA May 2021) are being developed as six 40- to 50-minute episodes. This means that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will end in late April, right in time for Loki to begin sometime in May.
According to Feige, 2022’s Moon Knight, which is all but confirmed to star Oscar Isaac, will also fall in the six-episode, 40- to 50-minute range.
Specific runtimes and episode counts for this year’s other Marvel Disney+ shows — the Jeremy Renner-led Hawkeye, animated offshoot What If? (co-produced by Quebec City-based Squeeze) and Ms. Marvel (starring Markham, Ontario newcomer Iman Vellani) were not confirmed.
Likewise, the three remaining confirmed Marvel Disney+ — Secret Invasion with Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, the Don Cheadle-front Armor Wars and Iron Man spin-off Ironheart — don’t yet have confirmed release windows, runtimes or episode counts.
In a separate interview with Variety, Feige also confirmed that some of Marvel’s Disney+ shows “are being built with multiple seasons in mind.” He didn’t elaborate on which series might be renewed, but it does give fans more to look forward to on Disney+.
That said, he reiterated that all of the shows will connect to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe films, so even if specific shows don’t return for a second season, the characters that star in them most certainly will.
For example, Marvel has already confirmed that WandaVision will tie into next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and also star Elizabeth Olsen alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. Meanwhile, Vellani’s Ms. Marvel is set to appear in next year’s Captain Marvel sequel with Brie Larson following the release of her own Disney+ show in late 2021.
