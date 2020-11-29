Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- MobileSyrup Holiday Guide [2020 Edition]
- British Columbia currently has no intention of adopting COVID Alert app
- macOS Big Sur tips and tricks
- Here’s what’s coming to Crave in December 2020
- Microsoft could turn the Xbox platform into a smart TV app within a year
- COVID Alert app now available in the Northwest Territories
- Ontario introduces legislation to cap delivery app fees in COVID-19 hotspots
- PlayStation Canada promises more PS5 stock by the end of the year
- Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in December 2020
- Telus launches $100 million social impact fund to invest in startups
- Amazon Canada teases Cyber Monday tech deals
- Loblaws to test autonomous delivery vehicles in the Greater Toronto Area
- Nokia providing Telus with cloud-native 5G core products, IP routing solutions
