Nokia providing Telus with cloud-native 5G core products, IP routing solutions

Nokia has announced that Telus is going to deploy a range of its solution to deliver greater network scale and performance.
The solutions will help Telus strengthen and expand its 5G service offerings, while also providing service capabilities required to meet increasing customer demands.
“Our 5G network, strengthened by the expertise of our infrastructure partners, like Nokia, will form the foundation of Smart Cities and Industry 4.0, next-generation virtual healthcare, immersive education, agriculture technology and next-level gaming,” said Telus CTO Ibrahim Gedeon, in a news release.
Nokia says that the solutions will allow Telus to cost-effectively manage its network through near zero-touch automation, while helping it deliver ultra-low network latency, reliability and security to its customers.
The company outlines that Telus will be able to establish a cloud-enabled network architecture for faster delivery of new residential, business and mobile services.
“This deployment speaks to the breadth of Nokia’s ability to truly connect the network to the business at scale and strengthens Nokia’s position as a market leader in 5G core network deployments,” said Jeffrey Maddox, the president of Nokia Canada, in the news release.
Telus launched its 5G network earlier this year in June, and is partnered with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung as its network infrastructure partners. The carrier says that by the end of the year, nearly 50 communities will be able to access its 5G network.
Source: Nokia
