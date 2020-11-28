Samsung working on new Buds Pro earbuds with ANC, in-ear seal

Samsung may have new Galaxy Buds on the way, but this time around, they won’t sport the unique, bean-shaped design of the Galaxy Buds Live.
MySmartPrice uncovered details about the new ‘Galaxy Buds Pro’ from Indonesia’s telecommunications certification authority. At the same time, SamMobile heard from a source that the Buds Pro will have a sealed in-ear design similar to the earlier — and also well-liked — Galaxy Buds+.
However, unlike the Buds+, these upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds reportedly will have active noise cancellation (ANC) as well as an improved Ambient mode, which should let people hear more of their surroundings while wearing the earbuds.
One thing that always surprised me about the Galaxy Buds Live was their inclusion of noise cancellation features despite not having a seal with the ear. That seal is crucial in making ANC features work, as well as improving overall audio quality. As great as the Buds Live were, it makes sense for Samsung to pivot back to a design that will better allow for ANC with the Galaxy Buds Pro.
With Samsung expected to announce the Galaxy S21 flagship devices early next year, and with the Buds Pro appearing to have clear multiple regulatory authorities, we’ll likely see Samsung’s newest earbuds very soon.
Source: MySmartPrice, SamMobile Via: The Verge
