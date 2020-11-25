PlayStation Canada promises more PS5 stock by the end of the year

Sony has confirmed that it will have more PlayStation 5 units for sale before the end of the year.
In tweets on its main PlayStation account and PlayStation Canada account, Sony noted that demand for the PS5 has been “unprecedented,” making it the company’s “biggest console launch ever.”
We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers.
— PlayStation Canada (@PlayStationCA) November 25, 2020
For now, Sony is advising interested buyers to “stay in touch with your local retailers.”
