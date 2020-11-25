PREVIOUS|
PlayStation Canada promises more PS5 stock by the end of the year

Nov 25, 2020

Sony has confirmed that it will have more PlayStation 5 units for sale before the end of the year.

In tweets on its main PlayStation account and PlayStation Canada account, Sony noted that demand for the PS5 has been “unprecedented,” making it the company’s “biggest console launch ever.”

For now, Sony is advising interested buyers to “stay in touch with your local retailers.”

It’s not surprising that the PS5 has been difficult to get. In addition to new consoles typically suffering from supply constraints, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan confirmed last month that Sony sold more pre-orders for the PS5 in the U.S. in the first 12 hours than it did for the PS4 in 2013 in its first 12 weeks.
We’ll cover Canadian PS5 stock resupplies as that information becomes available, so stay tuned to MobileSyrup in the days ahead.

