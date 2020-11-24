PREVIOUS|
Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in December 2020

Saints Row: Gat out of Hell leads this month's lineup

Nov 24, 2020

12:18 PM EST

Gat out of Hell

Every month, Microsoft offers four Xbox games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its Xbox Live Gold service.

Now, the company has confirmed that December’s free games lineup will consist of the following:

  • The Raven Remastered ($29.99 CAD) — Available December 1st to 31st (Xbox One)
  • Bleed 2 ($14.99 CAD) — Available December 16th to January 15th (Xbox One)
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell ($14.99 CAD) — Available December 1st to 15th (Xbox One)
  • Stacking ($14.99 CAD) — Available December 16th to 31st (Xbox 360 game playable via backward compatibility)

It’s important to note that in addition to Xbox One, all of these games are playable on Microsoft’s new consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, via backwards compatibility.

Additionally, most of November’s free Xbox Games with Gold titles are still available — read more on those here.

Xbox Live Gold costs $11.99/month in Canada or $29.99/three months. It’s also included in a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership alongside Game Pass for Console and PC and game streaming on Android.

Find out what recently hit Game Pass here.

Image credit: Deep Silver

Source: Xbox

