Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in November 2020

Every month, Microsoft offers four games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its Xbox Live Gold service.
Now, the company has confirmed that November’s lineup of free games will consist of the following:
- Aragami: Shadow Edition (regularly $24.99 CAD) — Available November 1st to 30th on Xbox One
- Swimsanity! (regularly $18.99) — Available November 16th to December 15th on Xbox One
- Full Spectrum Warrior (regularly $14.99) — Available November 1st to 15th (original Xbox game playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility)
- Lego Indiana Jones (regularly $24.99) — Available November 16th to 30th (Xbox 360 game playable on Xbox One via backwards compatibility)
It’s important to note that Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, will also be able to play all of these games — as well as every other Xbox One game and a selection of 360 and original Xbox titles — through backwards compatibility. The Series X and S launch in Canada on November 10th.
Xbox Live Gold costs $11.99/month in Canada or $29.99/three months. It’s also included in a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership alongside Game Pass for Console and PC and Android game streaming.
Image credit: Maximum Games
Source: Xbox
