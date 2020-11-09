Microsoft is releasing its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles on November 10th, and in preparation, the tech giant is bringing more new games to Game Pass Ultimate.
EA Play is available on Xbox consoles with Game Pass Ultimate starting tomorrow. EA Play brings 70 of EA’s biggest titles at no additional cost, including FIFA 2020, Titanfall 2 and Need for Speed Heat, to Microsoft’s subscription service.
Regularly priced at $4.99/month or $29.99/year, EA Play offers a catalogue of more than 60 games as well as exclusive full-game trials, discounts and more.
Some of EA’s games will also be available on Android via Xbox Cloud Gaming. These titles launch on November 10th and can be found below:
- Dragon Age: Inquisition
- Madden NFL 20
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- Plants vs Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- The Sims 4
- Unravel 2
EA Play is coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on December 15th. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC members will be able to download games from the EA Play library on Windows 10 PCs with the EA’s beta desktop app.
Below are the games coming to Game Pass after November 9th:
- Gears Tactics (Android & Console) – November 9
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Android & Console) – November 10
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition (Android & Console) – November 10
- Tetris Effect: Connected (Console & PC) – November 10
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Console & PC) – November 10
- Gonner 2 (Android) – November 12
- Streets of Rogue (PC) – November 12th
- Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition (Android, Console & PC) – November 17
- Halo MCC: Halo 4 (PC) – November 17
- River City Girls (Android, Console, PC) – November 19
- Star Renegades (Android & Console) – November 19
Below is what’s leaving Game Pass on November 16th:
- Darksiders III (Console & PC)
- Munchkin (Console & PC)
- The Talos Principle (Console & PC)
Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console & PC)
It’s worth noting that new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now get a 30-day trial of Disney+. Following the 30-day trial, the membership automatically renews until it’s cancelled.
You have to claim the 30-day pass by January 31st and redeem it by March 2nd.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
And lastly, Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99/month, but EA Play is only available with Game Pass Ultimate.
