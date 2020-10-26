PlayStation 5’s DualSense gamepad supports Android and PC

Now that PlayStation 5 console and accessories are in the hands of U.S. YouTubers, journalists and bloggers, we’re starting to learn information about the upcoming next-gen system.
For example, during YouTuber Austin Evan’s unboxing of the PS5’s DualSense gamepad, he connected the controller via a wire to a Surface Laptop Go and wirelessly to the Pixel 5, confirming that it’s compatible with PC and Android. Evans even used the gamepad to play Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly called xCloud) service with the Pixel 5.
Evans also tested out the DualSense over a wired connection with the PS4 Pro, though the gamepad didn’t really do anything beyond being recognized as a controller.
He then plugged the gamepad into the Xbox Series X, but the DualSense, unsurprisingly, could only charge from Microsoft’s upcoming next-gen console.
Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see the DualSense’s haptic feedback or adaptive triggers in action, likely due to embargo restrictions.
For Evans in-depth look at the PS5’s DualSense gamepad, including a teardown that reveals its built-in 1,560mAh battery, check out his YouTube channel.
In Canada, the PS5’s DualSense costs $89.99. The PlayStation 5 is set to be released on November 12th. MobileSyrup will have more on Sony’s next-gen console in the coming weeks.
Source: YouTube (Austin Evans)
