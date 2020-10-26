iPad version of Microsoft’s Office suite now supports mouse and trackpad

Microsoft has launched native mouse and trackpad support for its suite of iPad Office apps.
Back when mouse and keyboard controls first released for the iPad alongside iPadOS 13.4, Microsoft promised to update its tablet suite of Office apps to support the new input method. Now, the updates are live in the App Store for Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
This means that you can use a mouse or a built-in trackpad on Apple’s Magic Keyboard or a third-party keyboard to navigate text, photos and other user interface features in all three apps.
The cursor is also context-aware, allowing users to highlight text in words, resize images and charts in PowerPoint and even select several cells simultaneously in Excel, just like you can with Office on PC or Mac.
Other new features include refreshed start screens and a feature ribbon menu like other iPadOS optimized apps. Microsoft says it has plans to eventually bring multiple document support to Excel, improved contextual menus and offline file support for cloud files.
The tech giant says the new features are rolling out now and should reach all users over the next few weeks.
Source: Microsoft
