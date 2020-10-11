Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Apple update fixes inconsistent COVID-19 exposure notifications issue on iPhone
- Health Records on iPhone is now available in Canada
- Apple’s iPhone 12 will be announced on October 13
- COVID Alert reaches 3.3 million downloads since launch
- Vidéotron completes project to bring high-speed internet to 30,000 more homes
- Google offering Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle for $119.99
- HP Omen 15 (2020) Review
- iPad (2020) Review: Old standby
- Sony reveals official PS5 teardown, offers ‘up-close and personal look’ at console
- Effective 5G deployment key to Canada’s climate change commitment: report
- TD subsidiary launches major Tesla battery project in Alberta
- Contest: Win a Bell Motorola Edge+ (two up for grabs)
- Nest Audio Review: Worthwhile, long-overdue upgrade
- Xbox All Access pre-orders are now available at EB Games Canada
- Apple sues Canadian recycling partner for stealing and reselling devices
- COVID Alert app now available in Quebec
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review: E for everyone
