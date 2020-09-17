Amazon Canada is now taking pre-orders for the PlayStation 5.
The $629 CAD standard PlayStation 5 model can be pre-ordered here, while the disc-less $499 Digital Edition is available for pre-order here.
It’s important to note, however, that the link to the all-digital console currently seems to be down. It’s unclear why this is, but you may want to keep trying periodically, given that pre-orders have been selling out quickly at other Canadian retailers, especially for the Digital Edition.
Additionally, check out the e-commerce giant’s full PS5 splash page for listings for PS5 products, including games and accessories. Just note that some PS5 games, including launch title Demon’s Souls, will cost $89.99 in Canada.
Both PlayStation 5 consoles launch in Canada on November 12th.
Update 17/09/2020 at 1:31am ET — The PS5 has already sold out on Amazon Canada. You can register to be emailed when stock is replenished. Digital Edition pre-orders have not yet gone live, however.
Update 17/09/2020 at 1:42am ET — Well, that was fast — you can once again pre-order the standard PS5 model on Amazon Canada.
