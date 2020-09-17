PREVIOUS
News

PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live on Amazon Canada [Update]

Another chance to get the console if you haven't yet

Sep 17, 2020

1:09 AM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation 5 box

Amazon Canada is now taking pre-orders for the PlayStation 5.

The $629 CAD standard PlayStation 5 model can be pre-ordered here, while the disc-less $499 Digital Edition is available for pre-order here.

It’s important to note, however, that the link to the all-digital console currently seems to be down. It’s unclear why this is, but you may want to keep trying periodically, given that pre-orders have been selling out quickly at other Canadian retailers, especially for the Digital Edition.

Additionally, check out the e-commerce giant’s full PS5 splash page for listings for PS5 products, including games and accessories. Just note that some PS5 games, including launch title Demon’s Souls, will cost $89.99 in Canada.

Both PlayStation 5 consoles launch in Canada on November 12th.

Update 17/09/2020 at 1:31am ET — The PS5 has already sold out on Amazon Canada. You can register to be emailed when stock is replenished. Digital Edition pre-orders have not yet gone live, however.

Update 17/09/2020 at 1:42am ET — Well, that was fast — you can once again pre-order the standard PS5 model on Amazon Canada.

Related Articles

News

Sep 16, 2020

6:21 PM EDT

Here are all the PlayStation 5 game trailers from the ‘Showcase’ event

News

Sep 16, 2020

8:14 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at EB Games Canada

News

Sep 16, 2020

8:50 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at Walmart Canada

News

Sep 16, 2020

12:57 PM EDT

Bell launches all-in-one digital platform for CTV content

Comments