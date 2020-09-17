Telus expanding its wireless and PureFibre networks to 45 remote Quebec communities

Telus has announced that it’s expanding its high-speed wireless and PureFibre networks in Quebec to reach 25,000 more homes in 45 remote communities.
The carrier outlines that low-density communities in the regions of Chaudière-Appalaches, Gaspésie, Lower St. Lawrence, and North Shore will soon get enhanced access to its networks.
Telus says that the project will boost the economy in the region and provide families and businesses with access to essential digital tools.
“With determination, innovation, and teamwork, we are accelerating the deployment of our networks across Quebec, and are eager to participate in the economic recovery of our province with our private investment,” said François Gratton, the chair of Telus Quebec, in a press release.
Telus is deploying its PureFibre network to businesses in 35 remote communities in the province. It’s also going to connect 14 villages in the Lower North Shore region to its LTE wireless network.
The carrier says it plans to enhance the coverage and reliability of its wireless network in the province by upgrading its infrastructure with the latest LTE technology. The company will also add new wireless sites in the communities of Baie-Comeau, Saints-Anges, Saint-Lazare, Saint-Mathieu-de-Rioux, and Sept-Îles, in the Moisie district.
In partnership with the federal government, Telus will also deploy a new submarine optic fibre cable between Sept-Îles and the Gaspé Peninsula by 2023 to enhance the reliability of telecommunications services on the North Shore.
Telus says that over the last two decades, it has invested nearly $27 billion in Quebec’s economy, notably in infrastructure, spectrum licences, and operations to improve coverage.
Source: Telus
