Along with confirming that the Xbox Series X costs $599 and that the next-gen console will launch alongside the $379 CAD Xbox Series S on November 10th, Microsoft also revealed that Xbox All Access is coming to 12 additional countries, including Canada.
Xbox All Access aims to make Microsoft’s next-generation video game consoles more accessible by lowering the initial cost of the Xbox Series S and X to a somewhat reasonable monthly fee through financing. In several ways, the subscription is very similar to purchasing a smartphone from a carrier on a plan.
All Access includes either an Xbox Series S or X, Game Pass Ultimate — which gives access to all Xbox first-party releases — cloud gaming through xCloud, and now, EA Play. EA’s subscription service features more than 60 of the developer’s major releases, and features games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Need for Speed Heat and more.
In Canada, Xbox All Access will be available only at EB Games.
Below is a full list of regions where Xbox All Access is launching this fall:
- Australia at Telstra
- Canada at EB Games
- Denmark at Elgiganten
- Finland at Gigantti
- France at FNAC
- New Zealand at Spark
- Norway at Elkjøp
- Poland at Media Expert
- South Korea at SK Telecom
- Sweden at Elgiganten
- UK at GAME and Smyths Toys
- United States at Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Microsoft Store, and Walmart
Xbox All Access Canadian pricing still remains unclear, but in the U.S., it costs $24.99 USD (roughly $32.99 CAD) per month for 24 months for the Series S, or $34.99 USD (about $46 CAD) per month for 24 months for the Series X.
However, it’s important to note that while the initial upfront cost is cheaper, All Access brings the Series S’ cost to $600 USD (roughly $791 CAD) and the Series X’s price to $839 USD (about $1,106 CAD). Of course, this doesn’t take into account that you also get Game Pass Ultimate, which typically costs $16.99 CAD per month in Canada. This makes Xbox All Access a stellar deal if you were planning to subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate anyways.
This story will be updated with Canadian Xbox All Access pricing when that information is available. MobileSyrup has reached out to Microsoft Canada for Canadian Xbox All Access pricing.
Source: Microsoft
Comments