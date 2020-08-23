Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Wireline home internet download traffic jumped 21 percent in June and July: study
- Distributel to raise internet prices due to CRTC wholesale rates uncertainty
- TekSavvy raises internet prices, blames feds for siding with big telecom companies
- Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 might launch on September 30
- Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in September 2020
- MobileSyrup back-to-school Gear Guide [2020 Edition]
- Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in September 2020
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review: Display king
- Contest: Win a Bell Samsung S20+ 5G!
- ISPs and advocacy groups respond to Cabinet’s decision regarding CRTC wholesale rates
- Government to invest $380,000 into B.C.’s electric vehicle network
- Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip!
- Bell offering some Internet customers 20GB of data for $65 per month
Comments