PREVIOUS|
News

Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Aug 23, 2020

6:12 AM EDT

0 comments

Note 20 Ultra USB-C port

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Related Articles

News

Aug 21, 2020

11:23 AM EDT

Canadians burning through federal EV rebate fund like it’s fossil fuel

News

Aug 18, 2020

6:53 PM EDT

Government to invest $380,000 into B.C.’s electric vehicle network

News

Aug 22, 2020

1:42 PM EDT

WB Games Montreal officially reveals Batman game ‘Gotham Knights’

Comments