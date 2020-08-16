Who’s interested in winning this Bell Samsung S20+ 5G? If you are, here’s your chance!
The Galaxy S20+ 5G comes with 128GB of storage, sports a 6.7-inch display (3200 x 1440 WQHD+), 4,500 mAh battery, and features a 12-megapixel wide shooter, a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends August 31st and the winner will be announced shortly after.
You can learn more about Bell’s 5G network here.
