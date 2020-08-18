Government to invest $380,000 into B.C.’s electric vehicle network

The Government of Canada has pledged $380,000 to go towards helping British Columbia’s District of the Summerland build 22 electric vehicle (EV) chargers.
This initiative will specifically result in six EV fast chargers and 16 level 2 EV chargers installed across the city, including at commercial businesses and its Tourist Information Centre. The government says the first site is scheduled to open in fall 2020.
The $380,000 funding comes from the federal government’s Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI) and the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program. An additional $150,000 is being provided by the Government of British Columbia.
The investment is part of the government’s commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, with the B.C. government targeting an 80 percent reduction in emissions by that same year. Further, this funding goes towards the government’s goal to reach 100 percent of zero-emission passenger vehicle sales by 2040.
Source: Natural Resources Canada
Comments