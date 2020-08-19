MobileSyrup back-to-school Gear Guide [2020 Edition]

A tricky back-to-school season is right around the corner, so we’ve put together a list of some of our favourite tech to help people stay organized no matter if they’re working from home or from a school.

We have a couple of laptop recommendations on our list, but if you’re looking for a back-to-school computer, there are a few general things to take into account. We’ve got a great guide to teach you what to look for when computer shopping, but the most important thing is to figure out is what you need. All of that is covered in the guide, so make sure to check it out.

On the smartphone side of things, this year, we decided to recommend our favourite mid-range devices because not only are they fantastic phones, but the savings compared to flagships are nothing to scoff at either.

Beyond tech, there are a few other surprises tucked away in the gear guide, so make sure to check it out below.