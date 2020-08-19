PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in September 2020

The film 'The Devil All the Time' stars Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson and Bill Skarsgård

Aug 19, 2020

11:37 AM EDT

In September 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Ratched, Enola Holmes, season 4 of The Good Place and A Star is Born. 

September 1st

  • Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — Netflix Family 
  • The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — Netflix Family 
  • Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — Netflix Comedy Special 
  • La Partita/ The Match — Netflix Film 
  • 3 – 10 to Yuma
  • American Psycho
  • Bewitched
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut
  • Blades of Glory
  • Captain Phillips
  • Daddy’s Home
  • Dinner for Schmucks
  • Family Guy: season 18
  • Fences
  • The First Purge
  • Four Brothers
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather: part II
  • Ghost in the Shell
  • Hairspray
  • Hoe to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • I Am Legend
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • The Next Karate Kid
  • Old School
  • Saturday Night Fever
  • Saving Private Ryan
  • School of Rock
  • Selma
  • Skyscraper

September 2nd

  • Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Netflix Documentary 
  • Chef’s Table BBQ — Netflix Documentary 
  • Freaks – You’re One of Us — Netflix Film 
  • Captain Fantastic
  • Dumb and Dumber To
  • Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
  • The Bourne Identity
  • The Bourne Legacy
  • The Bourne Supremacy
  • The Bourne Ultimatum
  • Jaws 1, 2, and 3
  • Jaws: The Revenge
  • Lucy
  • Murdoch Mysteries: season 13
  • Venom

September 3rd

  • Afonso Padilha: Alma de Podre — Netflix Comedy Special
  • Love, Guaranteed — Netflix Film 
  • Young Wallander — Netflix Original 

September 4th

  • Away — Netflix Original 
  • The Blacklist: season 7
  • I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Netflix Film 
  • Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: part 2 — Netflix Family 

September 5th

  • Step Up: All In

September 7th

  • My Octopus Teacher — Netflix Documentary
    Record of Youth — Netflix Original 

September 8th

  • A Star is Born
  • StarBeam: season 2 — Netflix Family 

September 9th

  • Corazon loco / So Much Love to Give — Netflix Family 
  • Ger Organized with The Home Edit — Netflix Original 
  • La Linea: Shadow of Narco — Netflix Documentary 
  • Mignonnes / Cuties — Netflix Film 
  • The Social Dilemma — Netflix Documentary 

September 10th

  • The Babysitter: Killer Queen — Netflix Film 
  • The Gift: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Greenleaf: season 5
  • The Idhun Chronicles — Netflix Anime 
  • Julie and the Phantoms — Netflix Family 

September 11th

  • The Duchess — Netflix Original 
  • Family Business:  season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Interstellar
  • Pets United — Netflix Family 
  • Se busca papa/ Dan Wanted — Netflix Film 

September 12th

  • Zumbo’s Just Desserts: season 2

September 14th

  • Close Enough — Netflix Original 

September 15th

  • 17 Again
  • Ancient Aliens: season 3
  • Beyond Scared Straight: season 4
  • Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — Netflix Documentary 
  • Invention: season 6
  • Izzy’s Koala World — Netflix Family 
  • Michael McIntyre: Showman — Netflix Comedy Special 
  • Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — Netflix Original 

September 16th

  • Baby: season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • Challenger: The Final Flight — Netflix Documentary 
  • Criminal UK: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • The Devil All The Time — Netflix Film 
  • MeatEaterL season 9 — Netflix Original 
  • The Paramedic — Netflix Film 
  • Signs: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Sign On! — Netflix Original 

September 17th

  • Dragon’s Dogma — Netflix Anime 
  • The Last Word — Netflix Original 

September 18th

  • American Barbecue Showdown — Netflix Original 
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — Netflix Family 
  • Ratched — Netflix Original 

September 21st

  • A Love Song for Latasha — Netflix Documentary 

September 22nd

  • Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: season 3 — Netflix Family 
  • Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: season 4 — Netflix Original 
  • The Playbook — Netflix Documentary
  • Mighty Express — Netflix Family 

September 23rd

  • Enola Holmes — Netflix Film 
  • No Strings Attached
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

September 24th

  • The Chef Show: season 2 — Netflix Documentary 
  • This Is Us: season 4

September 25th

  • A Perfect Crime — Netflix Documentary 
  • Country-Ish — Netflix Original 
  • Modern Family: season 11
  • The School Nurse Flies — Netflix Original 
  • Snakerheads — Netflix Original 

September 26th

  • The Good Place: season 4

September 28th

  • Whose Vote Counts, Explained — Netflix Original 

September 29th

  • Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteapia — Netflix Comedy 

September 30th

  • American Murder: The Family Next Door — Netflix Documentary 
  • Dear John
    Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
  • Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

What’s Leaving Netflix This Month

  • Ready Player One (09/02/2020)
  • Once Upon a Time: seasons 1 – 7 (09/05/2020)
  • Clueless (09/14/2020)
  • Ghostbusters (09/30/2020)
  • Ghostbusters 2 (09/30/2020)
  • Inglourious Basterds (09/30/2020)
  • Pulp Fiction (09/30/2020)

Image Credit: Netflix

