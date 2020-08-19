Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in September 2020

In September 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Ratched, Enola Holmes, season 4 of The Good Place and A Star is Born.
September 1st
- Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices — Netflix Family
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — Netflix Family
- Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — Netflix Comedy Special
- La Partita/ The Match — Netflix Film
- 3 – 10 to Yuma
- American Psycho
- Bewitched
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Blades of Glory
- Captain Phillips
- Daddy’s Home
- Dinner for Schmucks
- Family Guy: season 18
- Fences
- The First Purge
- Four Brothers
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: part II
- Ghost in the Shell
- Hairspray
- Hoe to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Am Legend
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- The Next Karate Kid
- Old School
- Saturday Night Fever
- Saving Private Ryan
- School of Rock
- Selma
- Skyscraper
September 2nd
- Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Netflix Documentary
- Chef’s Table BBQ — Netflix Documentary
- Freaks – You’re One of Us — Netflix Film
- Captain Fantastic
- Dumb and Dumber To
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Jaws 1, 2, and 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Lucy
- Murdoch Mysteries: season 13
- Venom
September 3rd
- Afonso Padilha: Alma de Podre — Netflix Comedy Special
- Love, Guaranteed — Netflix Film
- Young Wallander — Netflix Original
September 4th
- Away — Netflix Original
- The Blacklist: season 7
- I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Netflix Film
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: part 2 — Netflix Family
September 5th
- Step Up: All In
September 7th
- My Octopus Teacher — Netflix Documentary
Record of Youth — Netflix Original
September 8th
- A Star is Born
- StarBeam: season 2 — Netflix Family
September 9th
- Corazon loco / So Much Love to Give — Netflix Family
- Ger Organized with The Home Edit — Netflix Original
- La Linea: Shadow of Narco — Netflix Documentary
- Mignonnes / Cuties — Netflix Film
- The Social Dilemma — Netflix Documentary
September 10th
- The Babysitter: Killer Queen — Netflix Film
- The Gift: season 2 — Netflix Original
- Greenleaf: season 5
- The Idhun Chronicles — Netflix Anime
- Julie and the Phantoms — Netflix Family
September 11th
- The Duchess — Netflix Original
- Family Business: season 2 — Netflix Original
- Interstellar
- Pets United — Netflix Family
- Se busca papa/ Dan Wanted — Netflix Film
September 12th
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts: season 2
September 14th
- Close Enough — Netflix Original
September 15th
- 17 Again
- Ancient Aliens: season 3
- Beyond Scared Straight: season 4
- Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — Netflix Documentary
- Invention: season 6
- Izzy’s Koala World — Netflix Family
- Michael McIntyre: Showman — Netflix Comedy Special
- Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
September 16th
- Baby: season 3 — Netflix Original
- Challenger: The Final Flight — Netflix Documentary
- Criminal UK: season 2 — Netflix Original
- The Devil All The Time — Netflix Film
- MeatEaterL season 9 — Netflix Original
- The Paramedic — Netflix Film
- Signs: season 2 — Netflix Original
- Sign On! — Netflix Original
September 17th
- Dragon’s Dogma — Netflix Anime
- The Last Word — Netflix Original
September 18th
- American Barbecue Showdown — Netflix Original
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — Netflix Family
- Ratched — Netflix Original
September 21st
- A Love Song for Latasha — Netflix Documentary
September 22nd
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: season 3 — Netflix Family
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: season 4 — Netflix Original
- The Playbook — Netflix Documentary
- Mighty Express — Netflix Family
September 23rd
- Enola Holmes — Netflix Film
- No Strings Attached
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
September 24th
- The Chef Show: season 2 — Netflix Documentary
- This Is Us: season 4
September 25th
- A Perfect Crime — Netflix Documentary
- Country-Ish — Netflix Original
- Modern Family: season 11
- The School Nurse Flies — Netflix Original
- Snakerheads — Netflix Original
September 26th
- The Good Place: season 4
September 28th
- Whose Vote Counts, Explained — Netflix Original
September 29th
- Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteapia — Netflix Comedy
September 30th
- American Murder: The Family Next Door — Netflix Documentary
- Dear John
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
What’s Leaving Netflix This Month
- Ready Player One (09/02/2020)
- Once Upon a Time: seasons 1 – 7 (09/05/2020)
- Clueless (09/14/2020)
- Ghostbusters (09/30/2020)
- Ghostbusters 2 (09/30/2020)
- Inglourious Basterds (09/30/2020)
- Pulp Fiction (09/30/2020)
