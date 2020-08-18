Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in September 2020

Disney has officially unveiled what content is coming to its streaming platform, Disney+, in September 2020.
The full list is available below:
Friday, September 4th
- Mulan (additional $34.99 fee)
- Ancient China from Above (s1)
- D2: The Mighty Ducks
- D3: The Mighty Ducks
- Never Been Kissed
- Strange Magic
- Trick or Treat
- The Wolverine
- Earth to Ned — Series Premiere — Episodes 101-110 Available
- One Day At Disney: — Episode 140 — “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”
- Muppets Now: — Season Finale — Episode 106 — “Socialized”
- Pixar In Real Life: — Season Finale — Episode 111 — “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”
- Weird But True: — Episode 304 — “Germs”
Friday, September 11th
- Christopher Robin
- One Day At Disney
- Episode 141 — “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”
- Weird But True — Episode 305 — “Photography”
Friday, September 18th
- Bend it Like Beckham
- Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
- Europe from Above (s1)
- Ever After: A Cinderella Story
- Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
- Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)
- Notre Dame — Race Against the Inferno
- Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
- Soy Luna (s2-3)
- Violetta (s3)
- Wicked Tuna (s9)
- Becoming – Original Series Premiere. Episodes 101-110 Available
- One Day At Disney – Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”
- Weird But True – Episode 306 – “Trains”
Friday, September 25th
- Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)
- The Giant Robber Crab
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)
- Muppet Babies (s2)
- Oceans
- Port Protection: Alaska (S3)
- Sydney to the Max (s2)
- Wild Central America (s1)
- X-Ray Earth (s1)
- Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom — Original Series Premiere
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals: — Original Movie Premiere
- One Day At Disney — Episode 143 — “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”
- Weird But True — Episode 307 — “Venomous Animals”
Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
