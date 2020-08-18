PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in September 2020

Aug 18, 2020

4:58 PM EDT

0 comments

Disney has officially unveiled what content is coming to its streaming platform, Disney+, in September 2020.

The full list is available below:

Friday, September 4th

  • Mulan (additional $34.99 fee)
  • Ancient China from Above (s1)
  • D2: The Mighty Ducks
  • D3: The Mighty Ducks
  • Never Been Kissed
  • Strange Magic
  • Trick or Treat
  • The Wolverine
  • Earth to Ned — Series Premiere — Episodes 101-110 Available
  • One Day At Disney: — Episode 140 — “Alice Taylor: Studiolab”
  • Muppets Now: — Season Finale — Episode 106 — “Socialized”
  • Pixar In Real Life: — Season Finale — Episode 111 — “Coco: Abuelita Says No Music”
  • Weird But True: — Episode 304 — “Germs”

Friday, September 11th

  • Christopher Robin
  • One Day At Disney
  • Episode 141 — “Amanda Lauder: Chef Chocolatier”
  • Weird But True — Episode 305 — “Photography”

Friday, September 18th

  • Bend it Like Beckham
  • Coop & Cami Ask the World (s2)
  • Europe from Above (s1)
  • Ever After: A Cinderella Story
  • Kingdom of the Mummies (s1)
  • Marvel Super Hero Adventures (s4)
  • Notre Dame — Race Against the Inferno
  • Once Upon a Time (s1-7)
  • Soy Luna (s2-3)
  • Violetta (s3)
  • Wicked Tuna (s9)
  • Becoming – Original Series Premiere. Episodes 101-110 Available
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 142 – “Dr. Natalie Mylniczenko: Veterinarian”
  • Weird But True – Episode 306 – “Trains”

Friday, September 25th

  • Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s2)
  • The Giant Robber Crab
  • Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (s2)
  • Muppet Babies (s2)
  • Oceans
  • Port Protection: Alaska (S3)
  • Sydney to the Max (s2)
  • Wild Central America (s1)
  • X-Ray Earth (s1)
  • Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom — Original Series Premiere
  • Secret Society of Second-Born Royals: — Original Movie Premiere
  • One Day At Disney — Episode 143 — “Ashley Girdich: R&D Imagineer Manager”
  • Weird But True — Episode 307 — “Venomous Animals”

Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

