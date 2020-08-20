PREVIOUS|
Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 might launch on September 30

The Pixel 4a 5G will reportedly only be available in Black at launch

Aug 20, 2020

9:01 AM EDT

Google’s upcoming Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 could be launching on September 30th, according to YouTuber and notable leaker Jon Prosser.

Prosser says that the Pixel 5 will launch in black and green variants, and the Pixel 4a 5G will only be available in black at first. He notes that a Pixel 4a 5G in White will be released in October, but didn’t provide a specific date.

Google has already revealed that the Pixel 4a 5G will cost $679 CAD, but there isn’t any word on pricing for the Pixel 5 yet.

This new leak comes after a previous rumour indicated that Google wouldn’t be releasing the Pixel 5 XL this year, with the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 all being revealed in 2020.

A recent leak indicated that the Pixel 5 will sport a 5.8-inch display with either a 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate. The 4a 5G is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch screen that essentially replaces the Pixel 4a XL

It’s important to note that nothing has been confirmed about the launch date for the two phones, but we’ll likely learn more as the date nears.

Google unveiled the Pixel 4a on August 3rd, and you can check out MobileSyrup’s full review of the device here. 

Source: @Jon Prosser (@Jon_Prosser)

