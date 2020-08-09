Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- SpaceX says its Starlink internet project has seen ‘extraordinary demand’
- Google investing $450 million into ADT in smart home security push
- Google announces Pixel 4a starting at $479 in Canada
- Microsoft’s Project xCloud game streaming platform officially releasing on September 15
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Hands-on: Inching closer to becoming a productivity powerhouse
- Premier Ford may scrap school cellphone ban so students can use COVID Alert app
- Uber Eats launches ‘Eats Pass’ in Canada with one-month free trial
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra Canadian pricing and availability
- Samsung officially reveals Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra
- Apple refreshes 27-inch iMac with new Intel processor and 1080p webcam
- Google Pixel 4a Canadian pricing, availability and specs
- Bell launches new 4K HDR device called the ‘Bell Streamer’
- 1.1 million Canadians have already downloaded the COVID Alert app
