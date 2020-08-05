Uber Eats launches ‘Eats Pass’ in Canada with one-month free trial

Uber Eats has launched its ‘Eats Pass’ subscription option in Canada with a one-month free trial starting today.
Eats Pass is a membership model available for $9.99 CAD a month. With the membership, users get a $0 delivery fee and five percent off every restaurant order over $15.
Uber Eats notes that to celebrate the launch, Eats Pass is now available for a one-month free trial.
“Eating local has become more top-of-mind for Canadians than ever before, and Eats Pass makes it easier to order more often, try something new and feel good about supporting local restaurants,” the company said in a statement emailed to MobileSyrup.
Eats Pass is now available across Canada wherever Uber Eats currently operates, excluding Quebec. Uber notes that the membership is easy to cancel or pause at any time.
Image credit: Uber Eats
Comments