Google investing $450 million into ADT in smart home security push

Google has announced it’s entered into ‘a long-term, strategic partnership’ with ADT in the United States.
The terms of the deal have Google investing $450 million USD (roughly $603 million CAD) into ADT, which translates to Google owning 6.6 percent of the company. This deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.
Google stated it intends to “create the next generation of the helpful home-based on new security solutions that will better protect and connect people to their homes and families.”
ADT and Google will work closely together to further integrate its products and smart home devices, specifically have ADT employees install and service all of the Nest lineup.
“Over time, Nest’s devices, powered by Google’s machine learning capabilities will enhance ADT’s security monitoring and become the cornerstone of ADT’s smart home offering. The goal is to give customers fewer false alarms, more ways to receive alarm events, and better detection of potential incidents inside and around the home. It will also provide people with more helpful notifications that make everyday life more convenient, like package detection. ADT customers will also have access to Nest Aware, a service that keeps people informed about important events at home, including intelligent alerts and event history recording for up to 30 days.”
In Canada, Telus acquired ADT Securities Services in 2019 for $700 million. The carrier noted at the time that the acquisition was to expand its efforts in home security, health and protect future “smart buildings and smart cities.”
There was no indication as to how this deal impacts the Canadian ADT business.
