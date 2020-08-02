SpaceX says its Starlink internet project has seen ‘extraordinary demand’

Elon Musk’s SpaceX says its Starlink satellite internet project has seen “extraordinary demand” from potential customers.
The company detailed that “nearly 700,000 individuals” across the United States have indicated that they’re interested in the service, as reported by CNBC.
It’s important to note that this number doesn’t include the number of Canadians who are interested in the service. However, social media and recent coverage of the service depicts there is notable interest for the project in Canada.
This comes about a month after SpaceX updated its Starlink website to allow potential customers to indicate their interest in the service and to “get updates on Starlink news and service availability” in their area.
Canadians have reported receiving emails from Starlink requesting their addresses ahead of the company’s upcoming beta tests, after they signed up for updates. The emails state Starlink is beginning private beta testing this summer with public beta testing to follow.
People who have signed up for updates will be notified if beta testing opportunities become available in their area.
The company plans to offer commercial service in parts of Canada before the end of the year, and expand to “near-global coverage of the populated world in 2021.”
Starlink aims to leverage an extensive network of hundreds of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to help provide high-speed internet across the northern parts of the U.S. and Canada.
Details about Starlink’s beta tests leaked a few weeks ago, revealing that among other things, all beta testers are required to have a clear view of the northern sky to participate.
Source: CNBC
