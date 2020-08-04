Bell launches new 4K HDR device called the ‘Bell Streamer’

Bell has announced the launch of its new ‘Bell Streamer,’ which is an all-in-one 4K HDR device included with all new Bell Alt TV Premium subscriptions.
The carrier says the device runs Android TV OS and offers TV customers in Ontario and Quebec one-stop access to Bell’s app-based streaming service Alt TV, Crave, CTV, Fibe TV, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more.
Bell Streamer also features Google Play for access to thousands of apps, voice control with Google Assistant, and the ability to cast your own videos and other content from mobile devices to your TV with Chromecast built-in.
“The tiny but powerful Bell Streamer is a major breakthrough in providing a simplified and convenient way to access all the content you want on the screen of your choice,” said Rizwan Jamal, the president of Bell residential services, in a press release.
The Bell Streamer is added for free with new Alt TV Premium subscriptions on a six-month term, or can be purchased separately for $79.95 CAD online or at Bell and The Source stores.
Bell notes that the device enables customers to bring all of their favourite live TV, movies and on demand content directly to their big screens with Alt TV and other streaming services and apps on Google Play.
Further, starting tomorrow, Fibe TV will offer direct access to Prime Video from the 4k Whole Home PVR. Customers just need to press ‘Apps’ on their Fibe remote to access their Prime Video account.
Image credit: Bell
Source: Bell
