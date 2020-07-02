Leaked render shows off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in ‘Mystic Bronze’

Rumours have circulated for some time that Samsung plans to launch a 5G variant of its Galaxy Z Flip smartphone later this year. Now we have access to a render of the phone courtesy of Evan Blass.
Blass shared an animated, 360-degree render of the supposed 5G Galaxy Z Flip in the ‘Mystic Bronze’ colour. Notably, this is the same colour as the Galaxy Note 20 that also leaked. Considering reports indicate Samsung plans to launch both devices at the same event in August, it makes sense that both phones would sport similar colour options.
Aside from the colour and the inclusion of 5G connectivity, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G looks identical to its predecessor. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Samsung changed up some of the internals of the Flip 5G.
For one, the original Z Flip only had a 3,300mAh battery — a rather small battery for a device that supports 5G. There’s a good chance Samsung will try to squeeze a bigger battery into the 5G variant.
On that note, a move to 5G likely means we’ll see a processor bump too. The original Z Flip uses last year’s Snapdragon 855+, so it’s possible we’ll see a jump to the Snapdragon 865, or even the rumoured 865+, with the 5G variant.
Of course, this is all just speculation and the Z Flip 5G may just be the same as the Flip but with 5G. We’ll likely find out next month with Samsung announces its new devices at its upcoming event, likely taking place on August 5th.
Source: Evan Blass
