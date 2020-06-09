PREVIOUS
Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 20 series, Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G on August 5: leak

Jun 9, 2020

5:47 PM EDT

The online Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is rumoured to take place on August 5th. This date comes Jon Prosser (jon_prosser) who corroborated with Ice Universe (@UniverseIce).

Alongside the date of the event, the leak indicates Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2 and the ZFlip 5G.

Additionally, the leak suggests that these devices will launch on August 20th.

Further, another rumour indicates that Samsung will also unveil the Galaxy BudsX, the Galaxy Watch 3 and the Tab S7 series at the event.

Source: Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) 

