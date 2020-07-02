Leak allegedly reveals every Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 model, potential pricing

A new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leak has revealed every model that watch will be available in, along with the sizes and colours of the devices and potential pricing.
Notable leaker Evan Blass revealed on Twitter that the wearable will be available in nine distinct Watch 3 configurations. There will be three sizes, 41mm and 45mm, and titanium and stainless steel variations as well.
The watch is set to come in black, silver and bronze. There will also be Bluetooth and LTE models.
Here’s a full list of the configurations:
- 45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth
- 45mm Black Stainless Steel Bluetooth
- 45mm Black Stainless Steel LTE
- 45mm Silver Stainless Steel Bluetooth
- 45mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE
- 41mm Silver Stainless Steel Bluetooth
- 41mm Silver Stainless Steel LTE
- 41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel Bluetooth
- 41mm Bronze/Gold Stainless Steel LTE
In a separate tweet, Blass notes the watches will range from $400 and $600 USD, which is around $544 and $816 CAD. Although it was pretty clear that the new watches would be more expensive than the original Samsung Galaxy Watch, it’s still quite a bit of a price increase.
Rumoured Galaxy Watch 3 specs indicate that the wearable features an electrocardiogram sensor, a heart rate monitor with an 8-pulse photodiode with blood pressure monitoring support and a 340mAh battery.
The wearable reportedly features 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, MIL-STD-810G certification, GPS connectivity, IP68 water and dust resistance and lastly, Tizen OS 5.5 out of the box.
Source: @evleaks Via: 9to5Google
Comments