PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renderings show off S20-like design

The phone is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch screen

May 22, 2020

10:41 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series is expected to launch in a few months, but that hasn’t stopped leakers from sharing details and renders about the upcoming devices. Pigtou, in collaboration with David from xleaks7, has revealed a render based on leak CAD drawings.

This leak is specifically about the smaller Galaxy Note 20 and not the Galaxy Note 20+.

According to the leak, the phone will sport a 6.7-inch screen with a hole-punch camera on the front similar in position and size to the S20 series. Samsung has moved the S-Pen from the bottom right to the bottom left side of the handset, and the USB-C port is still in the same position.

It seems odd that the Galaxy Note 20 would sport a 6.7-inch display, however, considering the Note 20+ is rumoured to feature between a 6.8-inch and a 6.87-inch screen, that point of an inch probably wouldn’t make it big enough to warrant the ‘plus’ branding.

The phone also has a slightly round design at the rear, alongside curved edges and a nearly flat front.

The rear-camera module looks similar to the Galaxy S20+ and the S20 Ultra, and the phone may have the same shooters as that handset — except for the 100x space zoom. According toÂ Pigtou, the Samsung is still working on the Note 20’s cameras, so the publication can’t confirm what specs they’ll feature yet.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20+ and the second iteration of the Galaxy Fold in August in an online-only event.

Source: XLeaks7, Pigtou

Related Articles

News

May 21, 2020

1:11 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition is military-ready

News

May 21, 2020

5:38 PM EDT

Samsung announces expensive outdoor 4K QLED TVs

News

May 20, 2020

1:43 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 rumoured to not feature ‘100x Space Zoom’

News

Mar 31, 2020

12:01 PM EDT

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals design similar to S20 Ultra

Comments