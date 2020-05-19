Leaked image shows off Galaxy Note 20’s triple rear camera array

With the Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s expected August release date looming closer, leaks surrounding the upcoming device are starting to appear at a rapid rate.
The latest leak courtesy of Ice Universe is a reported image of the rear of the smartphone that adopts a Galaxy S20 series-like back camera setup and a boxier design that features a display with slight curves to it. As previous rumours have hinted at, it looks like Samsung is bringing the S20’s design over to the Note 20, complete with the vertical triple-rear camera setup. The rear camera setup’s fourth hole could be for a flash, but also might relate to some sort of additional sensor.
Galaxy Note20. pic.twitter.com/g9agV6U7NN
â€” Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020
It’s important to note that Ice Universe says this is a “rough design preview,” so it’s important to look at these images with a heavy dose of skepticism.
Samsung is rumoured to release both a Note 20 and a Note 20+. Previous reports have indicated that the Note 20 will feature 6.3-inch to 6.42-inch screen with a 2345 x 1084 pixel resolution, with the Note 20+ sporting a 6.8-inch to 6.87-inch screen at a 3096 x 1444 pixel resolution with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Both smartphones are tipped to feature a variable refresh rate capable of hitting anywhere between 60Hz and 120Hz to save battery life.
Source: Ice Universe Via: 9to5GoogleÂ
Comments