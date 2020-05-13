Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 is reportedly coming out in at least black and brown colour variants. This is according to SamMobile, who received this information from an unknown source.
The Dutch-language publication says the may come out in other colours, but so far, we only know of these two variants.
Additionally, the Fold 2 may feature 256GB of base storage, a 7.7-inch foldable screen with a possible variable refresh rate and S Pen support. Further, Samsung may launch a 512GB storage variant as well for the handset. Another rumour points to Samsung’s Fold 2 coming out with an under-display camera.
Samsung’s Fold 2 is suggested to come out this August. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the phone will come out on time, according to the South Korean company.
Source: SamMobile
