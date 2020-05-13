PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to launch in black and brown colour variants: report

The phone will reportedly launch in August alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series

May 13, 2020

12:53 PM EDT

Galaxy Fold

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 is reportedly coming out in at least black and brown colour variants. This is according to SamMobile, who received this information from an unknown source.

The Dutch-language publication says the may come out in other colours, but so far, we only know of these two variants.

Additionally, the Fold 2 may feature 256GB of base storage, a 7.7-inch foldable screen with a possible variable refresh rate and S Pen support. Further, Samsung may launch a 512GB storage variant as well for the handset. Another rumour points to Samsung’s Fold 2 coming out with an under-display camera.

Samsung’s Fold 2 is suggested to come out this August. Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the phone will come out on time, according to the South Korean company. 

Source: SamMobile

