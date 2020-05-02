Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [April 27 — May 3]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Upload [Amazon Original]
Using technology, a man is able to choose his own afterlife after his untimely death.
Upload was created by Greg Daniels (The Office) and stars Toronto’s own Robbie Amell (The Tomorrow People) and Andy Allo (The Game). It’s also worth noting that Upload was filmed in Vancouver.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 1st, 2020
Genre: Comedy, sci-fi
Runtime: 10 episodes (24 to 46 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 17 reviews)
Stream Upload here.
Apple TV+
Trying [Apple TV+ Original]
Apple’s first scripted British program follows a young couple living in London who run into some trouble when they look to start a family.
Trying was created by Andy Wolton (Lookalikes) and stars Rafe Spall (Pete versus Life) and Esther Smith (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: May 1st, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Trying here.
Disney+
Prop Culture [Disney+ Original]
This new docuseries takes a look at the props that were used in notable Disney films, such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Tron: Legacy.
Prop Culture was created by Jason C. Henry (Food Revolution) and Dan Lanigan (Fan-O-Rama).
Disney+ Canada release date: May 1st, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Eight episodes (29 to 36 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Prop Culture here.
Crave
Betty
Teenage girls in New York try to stand out in the predominantly male world of skateboarding.
Betty is based on Crystal Moselle’s 2018 film Skate Kitchen, was created by Moselle and Lesley Arfin (Girls) and stars several cast members from Skate Kitchen, including Rachelle Vinberg, Dede Lovelace and Nina Moran.
HBO Canada/Crave release date: May 1st, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Friday at 11pm ET)
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Six episodes (around 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent (based on six reviews)
Stream Betty here. Note that a Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Billions (Season 5)
Bobby and Chuck reignite their vicious rivalry as new enemies head their way.
Billions was created by The Illusionist producers Brian Koppelman and David Levien and New York Times journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and stars Paul Giamatti (Cinderella Man) and Damian Lewis (Band of Brothers).
Showtime Canada/Crave release date: May 3rd, 2020 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 12 episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Billions (Season 5) here.
The Good Doctor (Season 3)
The Good Doctor follows the work of gifted autistic surgical resident Shaun Murphy at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.
The Good Doctor was adapted from the 2013 South Korean series of the same name by London, Ontario’s David Shore (House) and stars Freddie Highmore (Bates Motel), Nicholas Gonzalez (Resurrection Blvd.) and Antonia Thomas (Misfits).
It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Vancouver.
Original broadcast run: September 2019 to March 2020 (ABC)
Crave release date: May 1st
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 20 episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream The Good Doctor (Season 3) here.
Netflix
All Day and a Night [Netflix Original]
A young man arrives in prison and reflects on life before his arrest and the circumstances that led him to where he is.
All Day and a Night was written and directed by Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole and stars Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman).
Netflix Canada release date: May 1st
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute
Rotten Tomatoes score: 58 percent (based on 12 reviews)
Stream All Day and a Night here.
The Half of It [Netflix Original]
A shy straight-A student tries to make some money by writing a love letter for a jock, only to become his friend and fall for his crush.
The Half of It was written and directed by Alice Wu (Saving Face) and stars Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew), Brentwood Bay, B.C.’s Daniel Diemer (Man in the High Castle) and Alexxis Lemire (The Art of Murder).
Netflix Canada release date: May 1st
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 45 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent (based on 26 reviews)
Stream The Half of It here.
Hollywood [Netflix Original]
From Glee co-creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan comes a miniseries about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make it in a post-World War II Hollywood.
Hollywood stars an ensemble cast that includes David Coronswet (The Politician), Darren Criss (Glee), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not).
Netflix Canada release date: May 1st
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Seven episodes (48 to 58 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 58 percent (based on 65 reviews)
Stream Hollywood here.
Nadiya’s Time to Eat [Netflix Original]
The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain shares easy and quick recipes for delicious dishes.
Netflix Canada release date: April 29th, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Seven episodes (28 to 31 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Nadiya’s Time to Eat here.
Never Have I Ever [Netflix Original]
The latest series from Mindy Kaling and The Mindy Project collaborator Lang Fisher follows an Indian-American teen who tries to spruce up her social status, but her friends and family hold her back.
Notably, the series features the debut role of Mississauga, Ontario’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who was chosen for the lead role by Kaling out of a pool of 15,000 candidates. Never Have I Ever also stars Darren Barnet (the upcoming American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules) and Ramona Young (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow).
Netflix Canada release date: April 27th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 10 episodes (22 to 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 33 reviews)
Stream Never Have I Ever here.
A Secret Love [Netflix Original]
This documentary takes a look at Melaval, Saskatchewan-born baseball icon Terry Donahue and the struggles she faced in coming out with her partner Pat Henschel.
A Secret Love was directed by Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta’s Chris Bolan (Billions), who was Donahue’s great-nephew.
Netflix Canada release date: April 27th, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 21 reviews)
Stream A Secret Love here.
