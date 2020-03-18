PREVIOUS|
Here's what's coming to Disney+ Canada in April 2020

Mar 18, 2020

1:16 PM EDT

This list will certainly bring you much-needed comfort and help you plan the next month while the world figures out COVID-19.

Disney has unveiled what new titles are coming to its streaming platform Disney+ in Canada in April. Here’s the complete list below.

Friday, April 3rd

  • A Tale of Two Critters
  • All In a Nutshell
  • Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey
  • Don’s Fountain of Youth
  • Donald’s Dog Laundry
  • Double Dribble
  • Dragon Around
  • Elmer Elephant
  • Fish Hooks (S1-3)
  • How to Play Football
  • Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
  • On Ice
  • Out of Scale
  • Penguins
  • Pluto’s Party
  • Sea Scouts
  • Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)
  • The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
  • The New Neighbor
  • The Small One
  • Life on the Edge “Penguins Behind the Scenes”
  • Dolphin Reef
  • Diving with Dolphins “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes”
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 707 – “Dangerous Debt”
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Finale – Episode 208 – “Marry ME”
  • Shop Class – Episode 106 – “Downhill Derby”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 122 – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 118 – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”
  • Be Our Chef – Episode 102 – “Diagnosis: Delicious”

Friday, April 10

  • Eddie The Eagle
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Night At The Museum
  • Night At The Museum: Secret of the Tomb
  • Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)
  • Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)
  • A Celebration of the Music from Coco
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 708 – “Together Again”
  • Shop Class – Episode 107 – “Ready for Launch”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 119 – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 119 – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”
  • Be Our Chef – Episode 103 – “Hidden Within”

Tuesday, April 14

  • Hostile Planet (S1)

Friday, April 17

  • Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
  • Let’s Stick Together
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)
  • Pluto’s Purchase
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 709 – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”
  • Shop Class – Finale – Episode 108 – “Build Your Own Adventure”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 124 – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”
  • One Day At Disney Episode 120 – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”

Sunday, April 19

  • Just Roll with It (S1)

Wednesday, April 22

  • Fury Files

Thursday, April 23

  • Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)

Friday, April 24

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)
  • Man in Space
  • Mars and Beyond
  • The Olympic Elk
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 710 – “The Phantom Apprentice”
  • Disney Family Sundays – Episode 125 – “WALLE: Recycling Container”
  • One Day At Disney – Episode 121 – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”
  • Be Our Chef – Episode 105 – “Beyond the Reef”

Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Source: Disney+ Canada

