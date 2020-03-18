Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in April 2020

This list will certainly bring you much-needed comfort and help you plan the next month while the world figures out COVID-19.
Disney has unveiled what new titles are coming to its streaming platform Disney+ in Canada in April. Here’s the complete list below.
Friday, April 3rd
- A Tale of Two Critters
- All In a Nutshell
- Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey
- Don’s Fountain of Youth
- Donald’s Dog Laundry
- Double Dribble
- Dragon Around
- Elmer Elephant
- Fish Hooks (S1-3)
- How to Play Football
- Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
- On Ice
- Out of Scale
- Penguins
- Pluto’s Party
- Sea Scouts
- Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)
- The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
- The New Neighbor
- The Small One
- Life on the Edge “Penguins Behind the Scenes”
- Dolphin Reef
- Diving with Dolphins “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes”
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 707 – “Dangerous Debt”
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – Finale – Episode 208 – “Marry ME”
- Shop Class – Episode 106 – “Downhill Derby”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 122 – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 118 – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”
- Be Our Chef – Episode 102 – “Diagnosis: Delicious”
Friday, April 10
- Eddie The Eagle
- Edward Scissorhands
- Night At The Museum
- Night At The Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)
- A Celebration of the Music from Coco
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 708 – “Together Again”
- Shop Class – Episode 107 – “Ready for Launch”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 119 – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 119 – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”
- Be Our Chef – Episode 103 – “Hidden Within”
Tuesday, April 14
- Hostile Planet (S1)
Friday, April 17
- Diary of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
- Let’s Stick Together
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)
- Pluto’s Purchase
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 709 – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”
- Shop Class – Finale – Episode 108 – “Build Your Own Adventure”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 124 – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”
- One Day At Disney Episode 120 – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”
Sunday, April 19
- Just Roll with It (S1)
Wednesday, April 22
- Fury Files
Thursday, April 23
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)
Friday, April 24
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
- The Olympic Elk
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Episode 710 – “The Phantom Apprentice”
- Disney Family Sundays – Episode 125 – “WALLE: Recycling Container”
- One Day At Disney – Episode 121 – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”
- Be Our Chef – Episode 105 – “Beyond the Reef”
Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Source: Disney+ Canada
Comments