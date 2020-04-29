Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in May 2020

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in May.
Amazon has also provided information regarding the shows and movies coming to its Prime Video Channels.
May 1st
- Upload
- Hustlers
- Dora And The Lost City of Gold
- Lano & Woodley: Fly: season 1
- Tom Walker: Very Very: season 1
May 4th
- Arctic Dogs
- Scrubs: season 1-9
- Rick and Morty: season 4 (Amazon Channels: Starz for $5.99)
May 7th
- Tom Gleeson: Joy: season 1
May 8th
- Jimmy O Yang: Good Deal: season 1
- Honey Boy
- Anne Edmonds: What’s Wrong With You: season 1
May 11th
- Manhunt: Deadly Games: season 2 (Amazon Channels: Super Channel for $9.99)
May 15th
- The Last Narc: season 1
May 16th
- The Great
May 17th
- Hightown: season 1 (Amazon Channels: Starz for $5.99)
May 22nd
- Homecoming: season 2
May 27th
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles: season 12 (Amazon Channels: Hayu for $5.99)
May 29th
- 21 Bridges
- The Vast of Night
- Ramy: season 2 (Amazon Channels: Starz for $5.99)
