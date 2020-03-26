Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in April 2020

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in April.
Amazon has also provided information regarding the shows and movies coming to its Prime Video Channels.
April 1st
- 22 Jump Street
- 30 Days of Night
- A Cross The Universe
- A Knight’s Tale
- Armed and Dangerous
- Bad Boys II
Battle: Los Angeles
- Birds Of Paradise
- Birdy
- Black Dynamite
- Black Hawk Down
- Blind Fury
- The Blob (1988)
- Brian’s Song (1971)
- By The People: The Election of Barack Obama
- Casualties of War
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Comedy Wave # 3: season 1
- Dick (1999)
- Drunken Master
- Elysium
- Fallen (2017)
- Fortress (1993)
- Ghost Rider Spirit of Vengeance
- Go On
- Godzilla 2000
- Godzilla: Final Wars
- Goodnight Mommy
- Guernica
- Hitch
- Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back
- Kill ‘Em Alll
- Knock Off
- Krull
- Lake Placid (1999)
- Lawrence Of Arabia (Original)
- Les Miserables (1998)
- Let’s Get Harry
- Masterminds (1997)
- Men in Black
- Nicholas and Alexandra
- No Good Deed (2014)
- Nowehere To Run (1993)
- Open Season (2006)
- Rambo: Last Blood
- Runaway (1984)
- Serving in Silence: The Colonel Margaret the Cammermeyer Story
- The Smurfs (2011)
- Sniper (1993)
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Spider-Man 2
- Stalingrad (2004
- Starman (1984)
- Starship Troopers: Traitor Of Mars
- The Taking of Pelham 123 (2009)
- The Boy in The Plastic Bubble
- The Heroes of Telemark
- The Hollywood Knights
- The Karate Kid
- The Karate Kid Part II
- The Karate Kid III
- The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case
- The Monuments Men
- The Mothman Prophecies
- The Night of the Generals
- The Remains of the Day
Toy Soldiers
- Troop Beverly Hills
- Wild America
- XXX
- Young Gun
- Young Guns II
April 2nd
- Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
- Tales From the Loop: season 1
April 3rd
- Bibi & Tina: season 1
April 4th
- Angel Has Fallen
April 6th
- The Lighthouse
- Kim Kardashian-West: The Justice Project (Amazon Channels: hayu for $5.99)
- Deadwater Fell: season (Amazon Channels: Acorn TV for $7.49)
April 9th
- Celia Pacquoia: All Talk: season 1
- Zoe Coombs Marr: Bossy Bottom: season 1
April 13th
- Line of Duty (aka Live)
- Little Monsters
April 15th
- Citizen K
- Superstore: seasons 1-4
April 16th
- Schitt’s Creek: seasons 1 -5
- A Million Little Pieces
- Alice Fraser: Savage: season 1
- Four More Shots Please!: season 2
- Selah and the Spades
- Tommy Little: Self-Diagnosed Genius: season
- Zombieland: Double Tap
April 17th
- Bosch: season 6
April 20th
- Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
April 21st
- NOS4A2: season 2
April 23rd
- Kim’s Convenience: seasons 1-3
- Comicstaan (Tamil): season 1
- Dilruk Jayasinha: Live: season 1
- Judith Lucy: Lucy vs. Men: season 1
- Vida: season 3 (Amazon Channels: Starz for $5.99)
- Sanctuary (Amazon Channels: Sundance Now for $6.99)
April 24th
- The Challenge: ETA: season 1
April 29th
- Black and Blue
April 30th
- Lano & Woodley: Fly: season 1
- Tom Walker: Very Very: season 1
Comments