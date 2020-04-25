Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [April 20 — 26]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
This column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
We’ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Amazon Prime Video
Happiness Continues: A Jonas Brothers Concert Film [Prime Original]
A live concert experience offering an exclusive look into life on the road with The Jonas Brothers during their sold out ‘Happiness Begins’ concert tour in 2019.
Happiness Continues was directed by Anthony Mander (All Rise).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 24th, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Happiness Continues here.
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
This documentary takes a look at the relationship between late Westmount, Quebec-born singer-songwriter legend Leonard Cohen (“Hallelujah”) and his Norwegian muse Marianne Ihlen.
The film was directed by Nick Broomfield (Sarah Palin: You Betcha!).
Original theatrical release: July 5th, 2019
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 20th, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 79 percent (based on 111 reviews)
Stream Marianna & Leonard: Words of Love here.
My Spy [Prime Original]
Due to COVID-19 related cinema closures, STX Entertainment’s theatrical plans for its My Spy film were cut short. Therefore, Amazon swooped in and purchased the rights to the film, allowing it to go directly to streaming on Prime Video.
My Spy follows a CIA agent who begrudgingly has to look after a precocious nine-year-old after being sent undercover to surveil her family.
The film was directed by Peter Segal (The Longest Yard) and stars Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Chloe Coleman (Big Little Lies), Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers), Ken Jeong (Community) and Winnipeg’s own Greg Bryk (Ubisoft Montreal’s shooter game Far Cry 5).
It’s worth noting that My Spy was shot in Toronto.
Original theatrical release: March 13th, 2020 (Canada, prior to theatre closures)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 24th, 2020
Genre: Action-comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 51 percent (based on 39 reviews)
Stream My Spy here.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in a $79 CAD/year Amazon Prime subscription.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Apple TV+
Beastie Boys Story [Apple TV+ Original]
Director Spike Jonze (Her) offers an in-depth look at iconic hip hop group The Beastie Boys and the friendship of members Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz.
Apple TV+ release date: April 23rd, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 59 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent (based on 31 reviews)
Stream Beastie Boys Story here.
Defending Jacob [Apple TV+ Original]
After his son becomes the lead suspect in a murder investigation, an assistant district attorney is assigned as the lead prosecutor in the case.
Based on William Landay’s 2012 novel of the same name, Defending Jacob was created by Mark Bomback (Outlaw King) and stars Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) and Jaeden Martell (Evans’ co-star in Knives Out).
Apple TV+ release date: April 24th, 2020 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Crime drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 53 percent (based on 17 reviews)
Stream Defending Jacob here.
Find out what else is coming soon to Apple TV+ here.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.
Crave
Bad Education
Based on a true story, Bad Education follows a Long Island school superintendent as he covers up a massive larceny scandal.
The film was directed by Cory Finlay (Thoroughbreds) and stars Hugh Jackman (Logan), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond) and Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers).
Crave/HBO Canada release date: April 25th, 2020 at 8pm ET
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent (based on 54 reviews)
Stream Bad Education here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
It’s worth noting that TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey will host a live Q&A with Viswanathan, who plays the student reporter investigating the scandal. This will kick off on TIFF’s official Instagram page (@tiff_net) at 8pm ET, right when the film premieres on Crave.
It Chapter Two
Twenty-seven years after defeating Pennywise, The Losers return to Derry, Maine to put an end to the clown once and for all.
It Chapter Two was directed by Andy Muschietti (It) and stars James McAvoy (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty), Bill Hader (Barry), Isaiah Mustafa (Shadowhunters) and Bill Skarsgård (Hemlock Grove).
It’s worth noting that the film was shot in various parts of Ontario, including Port Hope and Toronto.
Original theatrical release date: September 6th, 2019
Crave release date: April 24th, 2020
Genre: Horror
Runtime: 2 hours, 49 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 63 percent (based on 355 reviews)
Stream It Chapter Two here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Pain and Glory
A chronically-ill ageing film director looks back on his life.
Pain and Glory was written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar and stars Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro), Asier Etxeandia (La Novia) and Penélope Cruz (Vicky Christina Barcelona).
Original theatrical release date: October 4th, 2019
Crave release date: April 24th, 2020
Genre: Spanish drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 279 reviews)
Stream Pain and Glory here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Set nearly 50 years after the events of the first Penny Dreadful series, City of Angels follows a detective as he investigates a gruesome murder case tied to powerful supernatural forces.
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels was created by John Logan (Penny Dreadful) and stars Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Daniel Zovatto (Revenge), Kerry Bishé (Halt and Catch Fire) and Adriana Barraza (Babel).
Showtime/Crave release date: April 24th, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 10pm ET)
Genre: Crime, drama, horror, thriller
Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 70 percent (based on 10 reviews)
Stream Penny Dreadful here.
We’re Here
Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley help prepare small-town residents for a one-night drag performance.
Crave/HBO Canada release date: April 23rd, 2020 (first episode, new episodes every Thursday at 9pm ET)
Genre: Reality
Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on five reviews)
Stream We’re Here here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A standard Crave subscription costs $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Disney+
America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 12 to 19, 23)
America's Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 12-19 and 23) is now streaming on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/895OclDfXY
— Disney Schedule Archive (@DisneySchedules) April 24, 2020
Nine seasons of popular comedy video clip series America’s Funniest Home Videos are now streaming on Disney+. While these are older seasons, a dose of humour might be just what the doctor ordered for families right now.
Original broadcast run: 2002 to 2012
Disney+ Canada release date: April 24th, 2020
Genre: Comedy, family, reality
Runtime: Around 13 to 24 episodes each (running for about 40 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream America’s Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 12 to 19 and 23) here.
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.
Netflix
After Life (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
While still mourning his wife, Tony slowly begins to show more compassion for the world.
After Life was created, written and directed by Ricky Gervais (The Office) and stars Gervais, Tom Basden (The Wrong Mans) and Tony Way (Game of Thrones).
Netflix Canada release date: April 24th, 2020
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: Six episodes (26 to 31 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 60 percent (based on 10 reviews)
Stream After Life (Season 2) here.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 7)
Jake and Amy reconsider their family plans while Holt grapples with being demoted.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine was created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur (Parks and Recreation) and features an ensemble cast that includes Andy Samberg (Saturday Night Live), Stephanie Beatriz (Short Term 12), Terry Crews (Everybody Hates Chris), Melissa Fumero (One Life to Live) and Andre Braugher (Homicide: Life on the Street).
Original broadcast run: February to April 2020 (NBC)
Netflix Canada release date: April 24th, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 13 episodes (around 22 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on eight reviews)
Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 7) here.
Extraction [Netflix Original]
A mercenary is sent to Bangladesh to rescue a drug lord’s kidnapped son.
Extraction was directed by Sam Hargrave (directorial debut; second unit director and stunt coordinator on Avengers: Endgame) and stars Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame), Rudhraksh Jaiswal (Mahabharat), Randeep Hooda (Once Upon a Time in Mumbai) and David Harbour (Stranger Things).
It’s worth noting that Extraction was produced by Endgame directors The Russo Brothers, with Joe Russo also penning the film’s screenplay.
Netflix Canada release date: April 24th, 2020
Genre: Action
Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 61 percent (based on 62 reviews)
Stream Extraction here.
The Last Dance [Netflix Original]
The Last Dance documents NBA legend Michael Jordan’s career, focusing specifically on his final year with the Chicago Bulls during the 1997-98 season.
The series is directed by Jason Hehir (UFC Primetime).
Original TV broadcast run: April 19th, 2020 to May 17th, 2020 (ESPN)
Netflix Canada release date: April 20th, 2020 (first two episodes, new episodes every Monday)
Genre: Sports docuseries
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 24 reviews)
Stream The Last Dance here.
Middleditch & Schwartz [Netflix Original]
Nelson, B.C.’s own Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) perform a series of improvised comedy specials.
Netflix Canada release date: April 21st, 2020
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Three episodes (51 to 52 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Middleditch & Schwartz here.
The Midnight Gospel [Netflix Original]
A space caster travels through trippy worlds to explore existential questions about life, death and everything in between.
The Midnight Gospel was created by Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell (The Duncan Trussell Family Hour) and features the voices of Trussell, Phil Hendrie (The Phil Hendrie Show) and Drew Pinsky (Dr. Drew on Call).
Netflix Canada release date: April 20th, 2020
Genre: Animated comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (20 to 37 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent (based on 16 reviews)
Stream The Midnight Gospel here.
The Willoughbys [Netflix Original]
Fed up of their selfish parents, four siblings devise a plan to get rid of them for good.
Based on Lois Lowry’s 2008 novel of the same name, The Willoughbys was directed and co-written by London, Ontario’s Kris Pearn (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs) and features the voices of Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Brampton, Ontario’s own Alessia Cara (debut film role, artist behind the album Know-It-All), Peterborough, Ontario-born Seán Cullen (Almost Naked Monsters), Hamilton, Ontario’s Martin Short (SCTV), Jane Krakowski (30 Rock), Ricky Gervais (The Office), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids).
In addition to the Canadian director and cast members, it’s also worth noting that Burnaby, B.C.-based Bron animated the film.
Netflix Canada release date: April 22nd, 2020
Genre: Animated comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 32 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent (based on 37 reviews)
Stream The Willoughbys here.
A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $13.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $16.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
This is our biggest roundup yet, with Netflix alone having a slew of new shows and movies (several of which didn’t even make the cut). With that said, what are you looking to stream this week? More importantly, who is the better Marvel Chris: Evans or Hemsworth? Let us know in the comments!
Image credit: Netflix
Comments