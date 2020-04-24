PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in May 2020

Star Wars: The Clone Wars ends while a docuseries on The Mandalorian begins

Apr 24, 2020

10:26 AM EDT

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ streaming service in May 2020.

Here’s the complete list:

Friday, May 1st

  • Awesome Animals (S1)
  • Be Our Chef — Episode 1×06 — “Slimy Yet Satisfying” [Disney+ Original]
  • Birth of Europe (S1)
  • Bride of Boogedy
  • Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
  • CAR SOS (S1 – S7)
  • Disney Family Sundays — Episode 1×26 — “Star Wars Clock” [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)
  • How to Play Baseball
  • In Beaver Valley
  • Love & Vets (S1)
  • Nature’s Half Acre
  • One Day At Disney — Episode 1×22 — “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor” [Disney+ Original]
  • Prop Culture — Series Premiere — All eight episodes available [Disney+ Original]
  • Prowlers of the Everglades
  • Secrets of the Zoo (S1)
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars  — Episode 7×11 — “Shattered” [Disney+ Original]
  • The Princess Bride
  • United States of Animals (S1)
  • Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)
  • Water Birds

Monday, May 4th

  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (series premiere) — Episode 1×01 — “Directing” [Disney+ Original]
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 7×12 (series finale) — “Victory and Death” [Disney+ Original]

Friday, May 8th

  • Be Our Chef — Episode 1×07 — “Anyone Can Cook” [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Family Sundays — Episode 1×27 — “Star Wars: Hanging Art” [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Episode 1×02 — “Legacy” [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Insider — Episode 1×05 — “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives” [Disney+ Original]
  • One Day at Disney — Episode 1×23 — “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host” [Disney+ Original]

Friday, May 15th

  • Be Our Chef — Episode 1×08 — “Worth Melting For” [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Family Sundays — Episode 1×28 — “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass” [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Episode 1×03 — “Cast” [Disney+ Original]
  • Furry Files
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer — Episode 1×01 — “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs” [Disney+ Original]
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • One Day At Disney — Episode 1×24 — “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand” [Disney+ Original]

Friday, May 22nd

  • Be Our Chef — Episode 1×09 — “Tiana’s Place” [Disney+ Original]
  • The Big Fib (series premiere) — All 15 episodes available [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Family Sundays — Episode 1×29 — “Bambi: Lanterns” [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Episode 1×04 — “Technology” [Disney+ Original]
  • Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
  • Disney Just Roll with It (S1)
  • Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)
  • Disney Vampirina (S2)
  • Doc McStuffins (S5)
  • Fantastic Mr. Fox
  • Hello, Dolly!
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer — Episode 1×02 — “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs” [Disney+ Original]
  • Marvel’s Future Adventures (S2)
  • Year Million (S1)
  • One Day At Disney — Episode 1×25 — “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer” [Disney+ Original]
  • Paradise Island (S1)

Friday, May 29th

  • Be Our Chef — Episode 1×10 — “Woody’s Lunchbox” [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Family Sundays — Episode 1×30 — “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl” [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Episode 1×05 — “Practical” [Disney+ Original]
  • Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)
  • Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)
  • It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer — Episode 1×03 — “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners” [Disney+ Original]
  • Mickey and the Seal
  • The Moon-Spinners
  • One Day at Disney — Episode 126 “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton” [Disney+ Original]
  • Violetta (S2)

A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada.

For a full list of what came to Disney+ Canada in April, click here.

Image credit: Disney

