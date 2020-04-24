Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in May 2020

Disney has revealed the new movies and shows that are hitting its Disney+ streaming service in May 2020.
Here’s the complete list:
Friday, May 1st
- Awesome Animals (S1)
- Be Our Chef — Episode 1×06 — “Slimy Yet Satisfying” [Disney+ Original]
- Birth of Europe (S1)
- Bride of Boogedy
- Buried Secrets of the Bible with Albert Lin (S1)
- CAR SOS (S1 – S7)
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 1×26 — “Star Wars Clock” [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Kirby Buckets (S1-S3)
- How to Play Baseball
- In Beaver Valley
- Love & Vets (S1)
- Nature’s Half Acre
- One Day At Disney — Episode 1×22 — “Robin Roberts: Good Morning America Co-Anchor” [Disney+ Original]
- Prop Culture — Series Premiere — All eight episodes available [Disney+ Original]
- Prowlers of the Everglades
- Secrets of the Zoo (S1)
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 7×11 — “Shattered” [Disney+ Original]
- The Princess Bride
- United States of Animals (S1)
- Unlikely Animal Friends (S3)
- Water Birds
Monday, May 4th
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (series premiere) — Episode 1×01 — “Directing” [Disney+ Original]
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars — Episode 7×12 (series finale) — “Victory and Death” [Disney+ Original]
Friday, May 8th
- Be Our Chef — Episode 1×07 — “Anyone Can Cook” [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 1×27 — “Star Wars: Hanging Art” [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Episode 1×02 — “Legacy” [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Insider — Episode 1×05 — “Running through Disney, Sorcerer’s Arena, Opening the Archives” [Disney+ Original]
- One Day at Disney — Episode 1×23 — “Joe Hernandez: Attractions Host” [Disney+ Original]
Friday, May 15th
- Be Our Chef — Episode 1×08 — “Worth Melting For” [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 1×28 — “Beauty and the Beast: Stained Glass” [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Episode 1×03 — “Cast” [Disney+ Original]
- Furry Files
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer — Episode 1×01 — “Whale Poop Dogs & Sheep Herding Dogs” [Disney+ Original]
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- One Day At Disney — Episode 1×24 — “Stephanie Carroll: Ranch Hand” [Disney+ Original]
Friday, May 22nd
- Be Our Chef — Episode 1×09 — “Tiana’s Place” [Disney+ Original]
- The Big Fib (series premiere) — All 15 episodes available [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 1×29 — “Bambi: Lanterns” [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Episode 1×04 — “Technology” [Disney+ Original]
- Disneyland Goes to the World’s Fair
- Disney Just Roll with It (S1)
- Disney Mech-X4 (S1-2)
- Disney Vampirina (S2)
- Doc McStuffins (S5)
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- Hello, Dolly!
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer — Episode 1×02 — “Dogs & Cheetahs & Companion Dogs” [Disney+ Original]
- Marvel’s Future Adventures (S2)
- Year Million (S1)
- One Day At Disney — Episode 1×25 — “Ed Fritz: Imagineering Ride Engineer” [Disney+ Original]
- Paradise Island (S1)
Friday, May 29th
- Be Our Chef — Episode 1×10 — “Woody’s Lunchbox” [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Family Sundays — Episode 1×30 — “Nightmare Before Christmas: Candy Bowl” [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Episode 1×05 — “Practical” [Disney+ Original]
- Disney Gabby Duran & the Unsittables (S1)
- Disney The Evermoor Chronicles (S1-2)
- It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer — Episode 1×03 — “Macot Dogs & Guide Dogs for Runners” [Disney+ Original]
- Mickey and the Seal
- The Moon-Spinners
- One Day at Disney — Episode 126 “Jerome Ranft: Pixar Sculpton” [Disney+ Original]
- Violetta (S2)
A Disney+ subscription costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada.
